Levi’s jeans, t-shirts, jackets, more up to 65% off during Amazon Prime Day

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
65% off from $13

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers up to 65% off Levi’s jeans, t-shirts, jackets, accessories, and more. Update your denim with the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $24.67 shipped. This is the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year and matched with the Amazon all-time low. These jeans are great for everyday wear and can be styled throughout any season. The slim leg is highly flattering and the tapered hem can be rolled to show off your new kicks for back to school. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Amazon Prime Day In-House Fashion Sale that’s offering up to 30% off golf apparel, dresses, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Prime Day coffee time: Technivorm Moccamaster all-time ...
Jackery Gold Box delivers all-time lows on latest porta...
Best iOS game and app deals: Animus, Monthly Dystopia, ...
Prime Day pet cam deals with treat-tossing, real-time n...
New all-time lows land on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 now st...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 car mou...
Rare home studio deals: Focusrite Scarlett interface al...
Aqara HomeKit smart cams, locks, and doorbells with fac...
Load more...
Show More Comments