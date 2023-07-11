Levi’s jeans, t-shirts, jackets, more up to 65% off during Amazon Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers up to 65% off Levi’s jeans, t-shirts, jackets, accessories, and more. Update your denim with the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $24.67 shipped. This is the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year and matched with the Amazon all-time low. These jeans are great for everyday wear and can be styled throughout any season. The slim leg is highly flattering and the tapered hem can be rolled to show off your new kicks for back to school. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Amazon Prime Day In-House Fashion Sale that’s offering up to 30% off golf apparel, dresses, and more.

