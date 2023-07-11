M2 Mac mini gets in on the Prime Day savings at $549, plus $150 off M2 Pro models

B&H is now offering the only M2 Mac mini discount this Prime Day. Apple’s baseline desktop Mac has been hard to find on store shelves as of late, with stock shortages or delayed shipping setting the scene leading into Amazon’s summer savings event. Now it’s going on sale, landing at $549 shipped. Today’s $50 discount is marking the first discount in over a month and the best we’ve seen since back in May. This comes within $50 of the all-time low and is the third-best price cut yet.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

If you need some extra power behind a desktop macOS machine, the savings today continue over to the M2 Pro Mac mini. The 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU model arrives packed into the same form-factor as the baseline model above, just with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. It now sells for $1,149 at B&H from the usual $1,299 going rate and is delivering $150 in savings along the way. This is one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date and clocks in at $50 under our previous mention.

From personal experience, there is no better Mac mini accessory than Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub. Right now, it also happens to be on sale to complement the M2 discounts above, delivering a series of front-facing ports and an integrated M.2 SSD slot so you can supercharge the miniature footprint of Apple’s most compact Mac with even more features. And now part of a sitewide Satechi sale, you can take 20% off the popular accessory and score one of the best prices of the year of $80.

Be sure to go shop all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now under way as Amazon’s annual summer savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a collection of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers currently live, which is the best place to head after shopping the discounts above.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

