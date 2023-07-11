Samsung’s The Frame TVs with your choice of bezel hit Prime Day all-time lows from $848 (Up to 40% off)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off the 2022 Samsung The Frame 4K TVs. We are now tracking all-time lows on just about all size models of the unique art gallery-style Samsung displays, some of which are now hundreds below our previous mentions and come with your choice of bezel color, or picture frame-style border (for the same price as you’ll pay without one at all) to blend right in with your home decor – as opposed to the plastic border you’ll find on most typical 4K displays.

The Samsung Frame TVs deliver a 120Hz 4K HDR QLED panel with the brand’s latest anti-glare Matte Display. Joining traditional streaming services, films, and sports you would enjoy on any display, they also come along with art mode – display a “personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV.” On top of all that, four HDMI 2.1 ports, Alexa integration, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit support are all in place and ready to go here.

Samsung The Frame Prime Day deals:

As I’m sure you can imagine, all of these particularly notable all-time lows on the latest Samsung The Frame TVs will soon find a place in our master Prime Day 2023 4K TV roundup. Joining up to $1,000 in savings on a huge collection of more traditional models from Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and more, you can browse through the rest of the TV deals on tap for this year’s 2-day Amazon extravaganza right here.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!