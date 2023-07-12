NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro sees rare $30 discount to $170 low, Shield TV Stick at $125

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro streaming media player. Still marking one of the first price cuts in the past twelve months, the company’s flagship home theater upgrade now arrives with a $169.99 sale price with free shipping across the board. You’d more regularly pay $200, with today’s offer delivering $30 in savings. It’s also now a new 2023 low, and matching the best price of all-time. You’re looking at an extra $10 in savings from our previous mention from back in February, too.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A recent update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $124.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 to mark a new 2023 low. This is also only the third price cut of the year, much like the flagship offering. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too.

If you’re thinking of going a different route with your streaming media player upgrade, all-time lows have arrived across Amazon’s lineup of home theater upgrades. Now starting from $15, you’ll find an assortment of streamers including its flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire Cube at the best prices of the year. That also complements these Roku models from $19.

Be sure to go shop all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now under way as Amazon’s annual summer savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a collection of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers currently live, which is the best place to head after shopping the discounts above.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro features:

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is the ultimate streaming media player for the modern living room—packed with features to make even the most demanding users proud. Level up to SHIELD TV Pro for more storage space, two USB 3.0 ports for expandability, Plex Media Server, SmartThings hub-ready, AAA Android gaming, Twitch broadcasting, and 3 GB RAM. SHIELD’s versatility and speed set it apart. It’s a streamer, game console, DVR, media server, and smart home hub with voice assistants.

