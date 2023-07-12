Prime Day is the perfect time to build your new PC with deals on cases, GPUs, and all the essentials

The Prime Day 2023 discounts are in full swing as we’re into the second day of the Amazon savings event. With discounts landing in just about every corner of the PC gaming space, now is the perfect time to build yourself a custom battlestation. With discounts on everything from GPUs and CPUs to cases, RAM, and storage, we’re breaking down all of the essentials below.

Start your new PC build with a case

The perfect place to start building your PC, there are a collection of cases on sale for Prime Day. Picking out just what kind of form-factor you’re looking to add to your desk will help influence the rest of your build. Want something massive that can handle any size GPU with room to spare? Or are you more partial to the idea of an ultra-compact build? There are plenty of different options at both ends of the spectrum and of course everything in between.

Some of these models even come with power supplies built in. You’re going to need one to actually run your entire battlestation, and so if you end up with a case that lacks one, you can shop an entire assortment of discounted power supplies right here.

Choose your discounted GPU this Prime Day

Next up on your mission to build a PC during Prime Day, you’ll need to pick a GPU. Graphics cards used to be the make or break point between crafting your own custom rig, but pricing has actually come down significantly over the course of 2023. If returns to MSRP weren’t already good enough after years of inflated prices, actual cash discounts are making some of the latest and greatest cards land at their best prices yet.

Motherboards get in on the savings

As far as motherboards go, you’ll have quite a few differnet options to consider. Largely dependent on what type of case you went with, there are plenty of discounts now live across all of the top brands. Companies like ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI are all getting in on the savings this year, and even offering the best prices to date on many of their respective releases. Whether you’re looking to build a maxed out gaming rig around the latest tech or want something a bit more affordable, you’re sure to find an option for building out your machine. Of course, without having to pay full price.

Save big on previous-generation Intel and AMD CPUs

Powering your new gaming rig, the Prime Day PC deals flow over to CPUs. Previous-generation chips are really taking the spotlight this year, with some offers on last year’s Intel and AMD CPUs. Though the end of the day, you’ll be able to lock-in some truly clearance-worthy offers. There are some of the first discounts going live on the newest chipsets, but if you’re after the best value this year, it’s all about the Intel 12th Gen. and the AMD 5000 series releases.

Grab some internal SSD storage on sale

All week, we’ve been detailing the best internal storage deals this Prime Day for building your new gaming PC. Our editor, Justin, has done a better job than I can to summarize all of the best discounts this year, which land on various capacities of both M.2 and NVMe form-factors. Go shop through our already curated selection to find the best deals, though the Samsung 7,000MB/s 2TB 980 PRO SSD at $100 is hard to pass up on.

Complete your new Prime Day PC build with some RAM

And last but certainly not least, go score your new gaming rig some RAM. Depending on what specs you picked up for the motherboard and CPU, that’s going to affect which clockspeeds you can support for your RAM, but there’s everything from newer DDR5 DIM kits to previous-generation DDR4 packages and more. Some of the more affordable kits are now starting around $40, but you’ll also find some newer releases in the $70 range.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!