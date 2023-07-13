Today’s Android game and app deals: Cyberlords, Point, Zenge, Infinite Launch, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Thursday afternoon Android game and app deals collection is waiting down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we are tracking on Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone and the just-released OnePlus Pad bundled with the magnetic keyboard beforehand. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Cyberlords – Arcology, Inbetween Land, OrbaDrone, Point, Zenge, Infinite Launch, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

More on Cyberlords – Arcology:

It’s the year 2173. The power of government is in decline and the world is controlled by gigantic megacorporations. People may have no political power, but they still have control over their own bodies. Powerful NanoGear implants grant superhuman abilities and transform bodies into deadly weapons. Lead your four-man team of augmented cyber-warriors on dangerous infiltration missions. Hack into camera systems and computer terminals, take over security robots and lure enemies into ambushes with mines and sentry guns. Stealth, clever tactics or brute force – the choice is yours, and remember: the future lies in your hands!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

RadExpand 5 e-bike returns to $1,399 low in New Green D...
TCL’s 2023 Q6 Smart Google TVs with VRR and AMD F...
FlexiSpot’s brand-new E7 Pro standing desk sees f...
New smart wireless ThermoPro Twin meat thermometer hits...
Bring home the Peloton experience for less: Echelon con...
MUJJO leather iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Wallet Case hits on...
Keurig K-Mini and upgraded Plus model in multiple color...
Just-released OnePlus Pad includes bundled magnetic key...
Load more...
Show More Comments