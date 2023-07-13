Just-released OnePlus Pad includes bundled magnetic keyboard at $480 (Save $150)

This summer has been all about the rebirth of Android tablets, and the new OnePlus Pad helps lead the charge. While Prime Day came and went without a chance to save on the new release, OnePlus is now looking to follow up the summer shopping event with the chance to score its new OnePlus Pad with a Magnetic Keyboard for $479.99 shipped. Normally that’s what you would pay for just the tablet, with the added keyboard bringing an extra $150 in savings into the picture. The accessory will automatically be added to your cart. The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our friends over at 9to5Google, and now it’s seeing the first chance to save. In addition to keyboard, this bundle gets you the brand’s latest debut which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory. Head below for more.

Part of today’s promotion also lets you score another one of the new OnePlus Pad accessories for less than retail. The OnePlus Stylo improves the drawing, note-taking, and all-around experience with a stylus design that normally sells for $100. But right now when you buy the OnePlus Pad, you can drop the price down to $49.99. Just add the stylus to your cart for the price to drop alongside the lead deal. That helps you get a complete Android tablet package worth $730 for just $530.

The battery-powered stylus connects via Bluetooth and magnetically attaches to the top of the tablet much like we’ve seen from Apple’s iPads. There’s built-in tap gestures for switching between pen and eraser functions, with a 2ms latency being paired with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

As far as other all-new Android experiences go this week, Motorola’s razr+ folding smartphone saw its first discount as part of the Prime Day festivities. It just so happens to be outliving the Amazon summer sale, with that very first markdown still taking $100 off the just-released Android smartphone. The unique handset with a larger outer display than we’ve seen from a foldable handset yet is now trending at $900, delivering a new all-time low in the process.

OnePlus Pad features:

Welcome to the world’s first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen. We call it ReadFit. It showcases a more squared display for a better view, while maximizing tactile comfort. With 67W SUPERVOOC, you’ll never worry about reaching for the charging cable again. A full charge takes just over 60 minutes¹. Charging is safer too with the advanced Battery Health Engine. Auto Connect hooks you up smoother and faster across devices. Level up from your smartphone display to the OnePlus Pad – and to an even larger screen – to simplify your work and amplify your play.

