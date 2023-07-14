LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 will include 12 characters from Quantumania, Moon Knight, and X-Men 97

This fall, the LEGO Group will be returning with its second run of new Marvel Collectible Minifigures. The upcoming CMF will mark the second installment of characters from the MCU and beyond, continuing to largely focus on heroes and villains from various Disney+ series. Including a new batch of 12 figures, the lineup will consist of minifigures from Quantumania, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and even X-Men. Plus more!

LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2, coming this September

We’ve known that the LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 (71039) was on the way for quite a bit, and today 9to5Toys can finally share what to expect from the latest blind bag figures. Launching on September 1, the new collection of characters from the MCU and beyond will mark the second installment of these minifigures. We last saw the LEGO Group launch the original one back in the summer of 2021, and now two years later, the company is back with a fresh lineup.

Some inclusions from the first Marvel CMF

Much like the first batch, the new LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 lineup will consist of 12 different characters. There will be a grand total of eight different properties represented in the collection, including the likes of Quantumania, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Wandavison, and the upcoming Echo series. This new CMF will also deliver characters from outside the MCU, namely three different heroes from the upcoming X-Men 97 Disney+ show. There’s also some love for Werewolf by Night, which while tonally different from the rest of the MCU, is still very much part of Marvel’s current vision for the future of its franchise.

Each of the new minifigures will retail for $4.99, which is to be expected from LEGO’s CMF series. One very unfortunate thing that 9to5Toys can report on for the new Marvel CMF Series 2 is that the LEGO Group will shift from blind bags to boxes. So if you’ve enjoyed being able to feel through the foil packaging to figure out which character you’re getting before you purchase, things are about to be a bit more difficult.

Here’s the full lineup, as well as descriptions of each character.

Kang

As the new big bad villain of the MCU (at least for now), it’s only fitting that the new LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 lineup starts with Kang. We never did receive a minifigure for the character from his appearance in Quantumania, and now the company is remedying that by giving him the more-detailed CMF treatment.

Kang will arrive with all the frills, including an all-new molded helmet to accurately portray his unique look. To help accomplish that, you’ll also get a pair of different heads in the box. There’s his regular face, as well as a blue counterpart. This minifigure comes with some hair, too, as well as an Ant-Man microfigure. Kang is the only figure from Quantumania to make the cut this time.

Hawkeye

Moving over to the Hawkeye series, Clint Barton is finally getting an updated figure for his Disney+ debut. The updated design will represent what we see the hero wearing in the show, with one notable inclusion being a printed hearing aid on the side of Hawkeye’s head. The figure also comes with a bow, quiver, and a new molded owl brick.

Kate Bishop

Donning the mantle of Hawkeye going forward, Kate Bishop is finally getting her LEGO minifigure debut as part of the LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 lineup. The character will fittingly come with a bow and quiver like the original Hawkeye, as well as a separate build for a bullseye and Lucky the Pizza Dog. Right now, we can’t confirm whether there will be a new mold for the pup, but it seems more than likely, given what we saw from the 2021 Marvel CMF.

Agatha Harkness

Technically being branded around Wandavision, Agatha Harkness will be arriving in minifigure form for the first time. Complete with the Darkhold, the minifigure will also come with two purple power blast pieces and a purple cloth cape. The design will be specifically based on her appearance in Wandavision, not the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos series.

Moon Knight

Moving over to Moon Knight, the series’ titular character is finally getting his LEGO debut. The Moon Knight comes with some molded bricks for his Crescent darts, with a printed tile piece for the scarab. A white cape rounds out his ensemble alongside a hooded look.

Mr. Knight

And a fitting addition to the Moon Knight figures, Mr. Knight is also going to be making the cut. He comes with his fighting sticks in silver, alongside a printed 1-by-2-stud brick with Gus (his pet goldfish) on it. There’s also a tape recorder included, too. Expect a pretty accurate depiction of the character, though just like the main Moon Knight figure, we don’t know if alternative heads are included.

She-Hulk

Another of the more recent Disney+ shows, She-Hulk, is getting some love. Everyone’s favorite (or least favorite, depending on who you ask) attorney at law will be coming to your LEGO collection as Jennifer Walters. She is complemented by a printed cellphone brick, as well as a law firm ad that arrives on a printed 2-by-3-stud tile.

An un-credible source has told 9to5Toys that the figure will feature the elongated Na’vi arms and legs from the Avatar theme. But none of the sources that we talked to for this report have been able to corroborate. So it’d be best to file that one away strictly as a rumor for now.

Echo

Echo is also going to be making her minifigure debut as part of the LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 collection. Not lumped in with the other Hawkeye characters, this version of the character will be based on her appearance in her upcoming show. We don’t know what that is going to look like for the most part, but we do know that Echo will include her sticks as well as some other unknown accessories.

Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night may not be the most memorable installment in the Disney+ catalog of MCU shows, but it’s still getting a shoutout in the newest CMF. The main character will be included with a Bloodstone brick, and that appears to be it. We’re still waiting for confirmation on whether the figure will be in a black-and-white color palette – like the actual Disney+ series is – or if we’ll get a full-color figure.

Moving beyond the MCU, the upcoming LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 will also include some X-Men minfigures. Based around the X-Men 97 Disney+ series, we’re getting three of the iconic mutants in minifig form.

Wolverine

It wouldn’t be an X-Men lineup without Wolverine, and Logan will be making a more modern minifigure debut in the LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 come September. He comes complete with his standard mask as well as interchangeable hair, with his claws, to boot. Leaning into the build-a-figure action, the figure also comes with a glass case that stores a Sentinel head.

Beast

Next up in the X-Men 97 minifigures is Beast, who will be arriving with the same hair as Wolverine, just in blue. He also includes a yellow mug with an X printed on it, as well as some extra pieces to assemble the Sentinel.

Storm

Rounding out the LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 as the 12th minifigure, Storm will be in this collection. She includes some lightning pieces as well as a white cauldron detail and a matching white cape.

Which of the upcoming LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 characters are you most excited about?

