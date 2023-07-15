Overwatch League returns to Toronto on October 1 for Grand Finals 2023

The Overwatch League today is officially announcing the 2023 Grand Finals. Heading to Toronto, Canada, this year’s championship tournament will be kicking off on September 28 before culminating the action in the season finale come October 1.

After taking a mid-season retreat in in Seoul, South Korea for its Midseason Madness tournament back in June, the Overwatch League is ready to head return to North America for the 2023 Grand Finals. Heading to Toronto, ON, Canada, the final games of the season will be played live at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The Overwatch League Playoffs officially kick things off this year on Thursday, September 28th and will run for three days until Saturday, September 30. Those matches will narrow down the two teams that are the best of the best, which will take the stage one final time the next day on October 1 for the actual Overwatch League 2023 Grand Finals where we’ll see which team wins the $1,000,000 top prize.

Here’s a little bit more about how the format will work this time around:

At the end of the global play-in tournaments, the top 5 teams in the West region and top 3 Teams in the East region will be drafted into groups of four. Those teams will compete in three concurrent double-elimination brackets to determine the top 2 teams from each group. The teams that advance from these groups will move on to the 4-team single-elimination Grand Finals bracket, with both matches from this bracket occurring on Sunday, October 1 and culminating with the crowning of the Overwatch League’s newest champion!

This won’t be the first time that the Toronto Defiant have a chance for home field advantage, either. The Overwatch League previously held a Summer Showdown tournament in Toronto last fall, and now the league is returning to that same venue to close out the 2023 season.

Just as a quick recap, here are the dates that you need to know:

Playoffs: Thursday, September 28 through Saturday, September 30

Thursday, September 28 through Saturday, September 30 Grand Finals: Sunday, October 1

If you’re an Overwatch League fan looking to see the action for yourself in person, the Grand Finals will be open to the public. Tickets begin going live next week on Friday, July 21, when presale goes live for VIP and Floor seats. Then towards the end of the month on July 28,

Overwatch League Grand Finals ticket sales:

July 21 at 12 am EST – Preferred Ticket Presale (VIP + Floor)

July 28 at 12 am EST – General Admission Sale

Everything else you need to know about the 2023 Overwatch League Grand Finals can be found over on the OWL website.

I’ll be covering the Overwatch championship in Toronto this year come fall, so hopefully I’ll see some 9to5Toys readers in the crowd.

