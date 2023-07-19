Today’s Android game and app deals: Unit 404, Back to Bed, Galaxy Genome, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now waiting for you down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Joining all of the app deals, we have $200 in savings on Samsung’s 256GB Galaxy S21 FE 5G at $570 as well as an ongoing deal on Google’s latest Nest Hub Max, but for now it’s all about the software. Highlight deals include titles like Back to Bed, Unit 404, various Danganronpa titles, Candy Disaster TD, Galaxy Genome, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

Unit 404 features:

Unit 404 is a sci-fi puzzle platformer game. Find a way out of the abandoned sci-fi complex through solving various puzzles. The game has more than 70 handcrafted levels with various game mechanics and visual themes. The difficulty keeps growing as you progress through the game.

It is the best puzzle game I have ever played. So ready to play puzzle games for kids. This is the real task to play puzzle games for kids. So, accept the challenge and be a champion. So, this is a different game from other puzzle games for kids. So, try now.

