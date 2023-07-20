Today’s Android game and app deals: Swim Out, Railways, Aporkalypse, and more

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now waiting down below. Be sure to scope out the price drops we are tracking on Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds with Google Assistant and this new low on Hisense’s 120Hz VRR U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV. But for now we are focused on the apps highlighted by titles like Swim Out, Railways – Train Simulator, Aporkalypse – Pigs of Doom, Dragon Castle: The Board Game, and Wilderless. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Net Signal Pro:WiFi & 5G Meter FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Who Uses My WiFi Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Swim Out $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Railways – Train Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Aporkalypse – Pigs of Doom $1 (Reg. $2)
- Slime Craft, Perfect RTS Game $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- RPG Ruinverse $2 (Reg. $9)
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Wilderless $3 (Reg. $4)
- Similo: The Card Game $1 (Reg. $2)
- PDF editor & PDF converter pro $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- SSH Server $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Back to Bed – Strategy Game FREE (Reg. $3)
- Space Survival: Sci-Fi RPG Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Unit 404 FREE (Reg. $3)
- Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer $11 (Reg. $18)
- Danganronpa V3:Killing Harmony $11 (Reg. $16)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair $11 (Reg. $16)
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav $11 (Reg. $16)
- Candy Disaster TD :Premium $2 (Reg. $5)
- SimplePlanes $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- Juno: New Origins $4 (Reg. $7)
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim] $2 (Reg. $3)
- Droid Tesla Pro $1 (Reg. $9)
- Brain App: Ult. Brain Training $1 (Reg. $10)
Swim Out features:
Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.
