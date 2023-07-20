Today’s Android game and app deals: Swim Out, Railways, Aporkalypse, and more

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now waiting down below. Be sure to scope out the price drops we are tracking on Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds with Google Assistant and this new low on Hisense’s 120Hz VRR U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV. But for now we are focused on the apps highlighted by titles like Swim Out, Railways – Train Simulator, Aporkalypse – Pigs of Doom, Dragon Castle: The Board Game, and Wilderless. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

Swim Out features:

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!