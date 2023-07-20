ZAGG intros new Mac/iOS Qi wireless charging keyboards today from $70, more

ZAGG is introducing a series of new pro Qi-compatible wireless charging keyboards today. The new ZAGG Pro keyboards are of the multi-platform type, compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, ChromeOS, and Android, and are “engineered to reduce typing fatigue and provide a fast, comfortable, and efficient typing experience.” The new pro lineup is also launching today alongside the ZAGG Connect Keyboard 12L for Lighting devices and the compact Connect Keyboard 12C specifically geared towards USB-C gear with a lighter price tag to match. Head below for a closer look at the new Qi wireless charging keyboards from ZAGG.

New ZAGG Qi wireless charging keyboards

The real highlight of today’s ZAGG announcements are the wireless pro-model charging keyboards. They come in three sizes: the Pro Keyboard 17, Pro Keyboard 15, and Pro Keyboard 12.

ZAGG Pro Keyboard 17 features at a glance:

Wireless Charging: No cables needed! You can simply place the Pro Keyboard 17 on a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. Or, if you prefer wired charging, use the Type-C charging cable included in the package.

Optimized Typing Experience: When you press down on the keys, you get the optimal keystroke length and resistance for a fast, comfortable typing experience.

Compatible with Multiple Operating Systems: The ZAGG Pro Keyboard 17 is compatible with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, iOS, and Android.

Multi-Device Pairing: Enjoy a comfortable typing experience with all your devices, big or small. The Pro Keyboard 17 pairs with up to three devices without the need for additional pairing software.

Enjoy a comfortable typing experience with all your devices, big or small. The Pro Keyboard 17 pairs with up to three devices without the need for additional pairing software. Full-Size Desktop Keyboard: Type comfortably for extended periods of time. ZAGG Pro Keyboard 17 is a 108-key, full-sized desktop keyboard.

ZAGG says they feature an ergonomic design and spacing with regards to the keystroke length and resistance alongside long lasting batteries (about three months of use before they need to be juiced back up), the ability to pair with three devices at once – you can “seamlessly toggle between a phone, tablet, or computer from one keyboard – and what is arguably the headliner feature, Qi wireless charging.

Each of the new pro models feature a wireless charging-ready pad tucked up under the bottom of the keyboard. That presumably means there’s enough headway to sneak a Qi charging pad under there to keep things juiced up cable-free without needing to take a break from typing.

You simply center the keyboard on “any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad to ensure uninterrupted typing when you need it most.” It would seem to me that you’ll still need to have a cable running across the work surface to power the Qi pad, but I guess if you already have one at the ready it is more convenient than using the included USB-C cable for traditional wireless keyboard charging.

Pricing on the new Qi-compatible wireless charging keyboards from ZAGG breaks down as follows:

ZAGG Pro Keyboard 17 $89.99

ZAGG Pro Keyboard 15 $79.99

ZAGG Pro Keyboard 12 $69.99

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!