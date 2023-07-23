Sonic Origins Plus hits $30 all-time low: Bring all 4 original games to Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox

While we await the launch of the new 2D side-scrolling Sonic Superstars later this year – get a closer look in the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, Amazon is now delivering the first notable deal on Sonic Origins Plus. Now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox at $29.99 shipped, this is a solid 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deals are the best we have tracked and new all-time lows. A perfect way to not only score all of the original Sonic titles for current-generation hardware in remastered form, but it is also a wonderful primer for the new and upcoming Sonic Superstars adventure. The Sonic Origins Plus collection features four remastered classics – Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in high-definition – with “all-new opening and ending animations for each title.” Purists can play in Classic mode with the original resolution and limited lives or the new Anniversary Mode that features “unlimited lives in revamped widescreen HD.” Other add-ons include the ability to play as Amy Rose, all of the previously released add-on content (Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, additional screen borders, and more) as well as a host of unlockable content including Mirror Mode, new stages, challenges, behind-the-scenes content, music player, animated shorts, and special stages. Head below for more of the best console game deals. 

