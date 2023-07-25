Today’s best game deals: All Resident Evil Switch titles up to 50% off , WarioWare $36, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameseShopCapcom
50% off From $10

Nintendo has now launched a wide-ranging Capcom sale via the eShop loaded with classics and Resident Evil games. If there are any RE games you’re looking to add to your digital library now’s a great time to so so with all of the older titles, including Resident Evil 0 through 6 now 50% off at $9.99. You’ll also find the Resident Evil 2 and RE3 remakes on sale for $29.99 and $19.99 respectively from the usual $40 and $30 price tags. That’s all on top of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Village selling for $29.99 each, or 25% off the going rate. In other words, just about every title in the series is marked down on the eShop right now. You can browse through all of them right here and then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

eShop

Capcom

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

GoPro HERO 11 Black Mini records 5.3K60 footage with al...
DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 6/SE iPhone gimbals see fir...
Bring that JBL sound to movie night with its BAR 5.0 Do...
CASETiFY refreshes Inside Out collection with new cases...
Review: Gorgeous NASA-engineered geo-sync SKYVIEW lamp ...
Today’s Android game and app deals: The Lonely Ha...
Get a lifetime of piano lessons through this highly-rat...
FlexiSpot summer sale takes up to $220 off popular elec...
Load more...
Show More Comments