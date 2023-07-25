Today’s best game deals: All Resident Evil Switch titles up to 50% off , WarioWare $36, more

Nintendo has now launched a wide-ranging Capcom sale via the eShop loaded with classics and Resident Evil games. If there are any RE games you’re looking to add to your digital library now’s a great time to so so with all of the older titles, including Resident Evil 0 through 6 now 50% off at $9.99. You’ll also find the Resident Evil 2 and RE3 remakes on sale for $29.99 and $19.99 respectively from the usual $40 and $30 price tags. That’s all on top of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Village selling for $29.99 each, or 25% off the going rate. In other words, just about every title in the series is marked down on the eShop right now. You can browse through all of them right here and then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $36 (Reg. $50)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Mini Metro eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Florence eShop$2 (Reg. $6)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $43 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller + Ghost of Tsushima $200 (Reg. $270)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $8.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $35 (Reg. $50)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PSN $28 (Reg. $40
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS5 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic $5 (Reg. $10)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $35 (Reg. $50)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $32 (Reg. $70)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
