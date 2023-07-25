Bring that JBL sound to movie night with its BAR 5.0 Dolby Atmos soundbar at $200 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the JBL BAR5.0 Multibeam Soundbar for $199.95 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a solid $200 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Not only is this 50% off right now, but you’re also looking at a new Amazon all-time low at $50 below the previous best. Delivering a 5-channel setup with Dolby Atmos support and MultiBeam technology, JBL says it “gives you an immersive and exciting 3D sound experience and a wide soundstage.” Alongside 4K passthrough it also supports Alexa gear as well as AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and features a built-in Chromecast so you “can stream all your favorite online content in amazing sound quality, with a simple finger tap.” Head below for more details.

While JBL does claim you’ll get some serious bass out of the model above even without the subwoofer, those who must have the separate bass channel will want to take a look at the Polk Audio Signa S2 system. One of the more affordable Bluetooth-enabled soundbar options out there with an included wireless subwoofer, you can bring home this option for $169 shipped on Amazon right now, down from the usual $249.

Then head over to our home theater deal hub for even more offers. One highlight there has Hisense’s 120Hz VRR U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV down at the $799 low alongside ongoing price drops on Amazon’s 2-Series and Omni 4K smart Fire TVs back at Prime Day pricing. With deals starting from $130, these affordable displays are great for everything from smaller bedrooms and the kitchen to your main entertainment center with various models now marked down by up to $200. Get a closer look right here.

JBL BAR5.0 5-channel Multibeam Soundbar features:

Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam surround sound gives you an immersive and exciting 3D sound experience and a wide soundstage.

Certified for Humans – Smart home made easy for non-experts. Setup with Alexa is simple.

Punchy bass without the need for a separate subwoofer thanks to four passive radiators built-in.

Dolby Vision coupled with 4K pass through will allow enjoy pristine video quality.

With AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built-in, you can stream all your favorite online content in amazing sound quality, with a simple finger tap.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!