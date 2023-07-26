Spigen’s new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5/Flip 5 case lineup arrives starting from $25

The new Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases have now emerged online. Spigen’s cases have been delivering solid value for the price for years across just about all of the most popular handsets out there, and its new variants for the just-announced Samsung foldable handsets have now gone up for sale on Amazon. Ready to ensure your new Z Flip 5 or Fold 5 is ready on day one and protected from unfortunate bumps while looking good doing it? Head below for more details on the new Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases.

New Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases

As of right now, the new Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases come in three flavors; the Tough Armor Pro P, Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition, and the Thin Fit P. All three models include a dedicated and built-in slot for an S Pen – the Tough Armor Pro model hides the pen away completely behind a small door on the side of the case that doubles as a kickstand – and are now ready for purchase starting from $50:

Spigen Thin Fit P from $50

Hybrid structure of PC and TPU with Air Cushion Technology to achieve a durable but slim design

Built-in S-Pen holder (S-Pen NOT included)

Lightweight, slim profile with premium matte finish coating

Scratch-resistant PC keeps the phone lightweight and pocket-friendly

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition $75

Hybrid structure of PC and TPU with Air Cushion Technology to achieve a durable but slim design

Lightweight slim profile with premium matte finish coating

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Scratch-resistant PC keeps the phone lightweight and pocket-friendly

Spigen Tough Armor Pro P from $78

All-new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance

Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches

Reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect screen and camera

Certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

New Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases

Moving over to the new Z Flip 5, Spigen’s options currently come by way of the Air Skin in your choice of seven different colorways with a form-fitted design and the Thin Fit Pro in crystal clear or frost gray, the latter of which flaunts the phone’s design with a clearly transparent look, the expected raised bezels to keep the camera array off the tabletop, and a TPU bumper for extra protection.

Spigen Air Skin from $25

Slim, form-fitted and lightweight

Premium Polycarbonate with Urethane Coating: prevents discoloration

Perfect Fit: Form-Fitted to the phone

Absolute NO Bulkiness: Ultra Slim Profile

Spigen Thin Fit Pro $40

Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back

Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design

Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces

Pronounced buttons are easy to feel and press, while large cutouts fit most cables

All of the latest details on this morning’s announcements for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 models are waiting over on 9to5Google.

Then check out this $400 deal on the latest Samsung models before you dive into the now available CASETiFY Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 cases.

