Consider Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra as a $518 refurb discount lands at 682, more

It’s Galaxy Unpacked day and while Samsung is busy revealing all of the entirely new additions to its smartphone lineup, we’re going to be focusing on the day’s best discounts. Woot today is stepping in to help the cause, offering one of the best chances yet to save on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. The previous-generation flagship may not be the brand’s latest release, but still packs quite a punch that’s only made more compelling by today’s refurbished discount. Dropping an unlocked 128GB model down to $681.99 Prime shipped, delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer is down from its original $1,200 price tag, though you’d more regularly pay $800 at Amazon right now. That still saves you $172 while delivering the best discount to date at $158 under our previous mention from last month.

While clearly not the new S23 series model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as previous models. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for an even better value, the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 is also getting in on the savings today courtesy of Woot. Marking down an unlocked 256GB capacity model to $349.99, you’re looking at new all-time low. It has an original $850 MSRP that you’ll still pay full price for over at Amazon. Today’s offer then amounts to $500 while delivering the best discount we’ve seen to date.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s now previous-generation entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot for all-day usage. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage.

Of course, the spotlight today is resting on the new debuts from Samsung. And we wouldn’t be 9to5Toys if we didn’t have some enticing offers to share. Just announced this morning, you can now save as much as $400 on unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 devices. Combining cash discounts on elevated storage capacities with bundled gift cards, these pre-order sales offer a chance to land one of the all-new foldables for less. And best of all? There’s no trade-ins required.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!