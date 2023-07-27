Score a lifetime Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows license plus more at $40 (Reg. $420)

Andrew Uh -
Reg. $420 $40
a group of people sitting at a table using a laptop computer

Learning takes both content and content creation tools. You can read all about a subject in an e-learning course or a book, but to exercise those thoughts and expand them, you need to be able to write, create presentations, and engage with the material. This bundle helps with all of that, and it’s on sale in time for a return to the classroom. During our Back To School 2023 Sale, you can get this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + A Free Entire MBA in 1 Course bundle for just $39.97 (reg. $419).

The lifetime license of Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows obviously brings a bunch of value to this deal. It includes each of the provider’s iconic content creation programs. Here’s a list of what the license includes: 

  • Microsoft Office Word
  • Microsoft Office Excel
  • Microsoft Office PowerPoint
  • Microsoft Office Outlook
  • Microsoft Office Teams (Free version only)
  • Microsoft Office OneNote
  • Microsoft Office Publisher
  • Microsoft Office Access
  • Skype for Business

The bundle also includes An Entire MBA in 1 Course: Award Winning Business School Professor. This e-learning course includes 53 lessons and seven total hours of content. You can learn how to launch a new company, create business presentations (so your new access to PowerPoint will come in handy), how to raise capital, and a whole lot more. 

This course is taught by award-winning MBA professor Chris Haroun. With a 4.5/5 star instructor rating, he’s well known for his background as a venture capitalist, hedge fund manager, and business educator. 

Don’t forget, this bundle is on sale for a limited time during our Back To School Sale. So while you might be on the hunt for a new computer, new clothes, or anything else, don’t forget about this fantastic offer. From 7/28 – 8/13, you can get this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + A Free Entire MBA in 1 Course bundle for just $39.97 (reg. $419).

Prices subject to change. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Andrew Uh

LEGO’s new AT-TE walker set sees rare Amazon disc...
Standard Switch Online members can now play Zelda Oracl...
Bowflex’s regularly $429+ SelectTech 552 Adjustab...
Land one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers whi...
TP-Link’s smart surge protectors with USB and Ass...
Prime Day didn’t see any Apple AirTag discounts, ...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic pre-orders come with $50...
WD_BLACK’s 1TB SN850X 7,300MB/s heatsink SSD hits...
Load more...
Show More Comments