Score a lifetime Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows license plus more at $40 (Reg. $420)

Learning takes both content and content creation tools. You can read all about a subject in an e-learning course or a book, but to exercise those thoughts and expand them, you need to be able to write, create presentations, and engage with the material. This bundle helps with all of that, and it’s on sale in time for a return to the classroom. During our Back To School 2023 Sale, you can get this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + A Free Entire MBA in 1 Course bundle for just $39.97 (reg. $419).

The lifetime license of Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows obviously brings a bunch of value to this deal. It includes each of the provider’s iconic content creation programs. Here’s a list of what the license includes:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams (Free version only)

Microsoft Office OneNote

Microsoft Office Publisher

Microsoft Office Access

Skype for Business

The bundle also includes An Entire MBA in 1 Course: Award Winning Business School Professor. This e-learning course includes 53 lessons and seven total hours of content. You can learn how to launch a new company, create business presentations (so your new access to PowerPoint will come in handy), how to raise capital, and a whole lot more.

This course is taught by award-winning MBA professor Chris Haroun. With a 4.5/5 star instructor rating, he’s well known for his background as a venture capitalist, hedge fund manager, and business educator.

Don’t forget, this bundle is on sale for a limited time during our Back To School Sale. So while you might be on the hunt for a new computer, new clothes, or anything else, don’t forget about this fantastic offer. From 7/28 – 8/13, you can get this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + A Free Entire MBA in 1 Course bundle for just $39.97 (reg. $419).

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!