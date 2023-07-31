Sony’s 2023 mini-LED Google TVs with 120Hz PS5-enhanced displays from $1,998 ($1,000 off)

Whether you scored a limited edition Spidey PS5, are just patiently waiting for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to launch this fall, or are looking for a serious entertainment center display upgrade for everything else, today’s price drops on Sony’s 2023 model mini-LED smart TVs are worth a look. The PS5-enhanced Sony X93L 65-inch mini-LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is now on sale for $1,998 shipped. Regularly $2,400 at Best Buy, today’s deal is more than $400 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is also the second-time we have tracked it down at the Amazon low since release back in April. “Thousands of mini-LEDs and billions of accurate colors” are ready to take your movie-watching and gaming experience next level alongside 4K/120Hz VRR, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and exclusive features like “Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5 console.” All of that joins Apple AirPlay 2, Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and Dolby Vision.Head below for deals on the larger sizes as well.

More 2023 model Sony 4K Google TV deals:

As impressed as I have been by some of the latest model and higher-end mini-LEDs out there, not everyone needs or wants a $1,900+ TV, and understandably so. This morning we spotted some notable price drops on TCL’s 2023 Q7 4K Smart Google TVs with 240Hz VRR gaming starting from a more accessible $598 with up to $500 in savings. Those offers also join some even more affordable Amazon models you’ll find from $130 shipped right here.

Sony X93L 65-inch mini-LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV features:

Rediscover your favorite content with impressive Mini LED contrast and brightness, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. Thousands of Mini LEDs, pricelessly controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive, deliver a picture full of vibrant colors and detailed shadows, perfect for any room. Experience immersive, expansive sound with integrated sound positioning speakers matching what you hear with what you see on screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!