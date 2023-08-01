Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards for M2 iPad Pro start from $180 in refurb sale (Orig. $299+)

Woot today is now offering some certified refurbished discounts on Apple’s latest iPad Magic Keyboards. As per usual with the retailer, we’re tracking free shipping with a Prime membership, while a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Leading the way, we have the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $184.99. Normally fetching $349 for a new condition unit, today’s offer amounts to $64 in savings and is the best we’ve seen this year. It’s $15 under our previous mention in particular. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but we also explore how the keyboard upgrades your M2 iPad Pro below the fold.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. This model was originally designed for previous-generation models, but has been confirmed by Apple to work with the latest M2 machines despite being a tad thicker.

Today’s discount pairs quite well with the offer we’re tracking from earlier today on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Completing your new iPadOS productivity upgrade, the actual tablet sells for $1,050 with $149 in savings attached to land at a new all-time low.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro or even the new iPad Air 5, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Woot also has the accessory marked down to $179.99 in the refurb sale, which delivers the best we’ve seen this year from its usual $299 going rate. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPads, this one has all of the same features to improve the typing experience or just your overall productivity.

Then for all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to keep it locked to our Apple guide.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

