Smartphone Accessories: elago 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand $21 (Reg. $26), more

If Apple’s new StandBy mode officially coming in iOS 17 next month has you wanting to covert your existing MagSafe charger into a smart display stand, elago’s 3-in-1 MS Trio 1 Charging Hub has your back. Courtesy of Amazon, a discount makes it even more affordable, dropping down to $21.59 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, today’s offer arrives as the best price of the year at 18% off. elago’s 3-in-1 charging stand converts your existing cables into a more nightstand-friendly package with room for your iPhone 14, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Just slot in your official chargers and the silicone build will keep things nicely in place while letting you take advantage of StandBy for your iPhone and even Nightstand Mode on your Apple Watch. Dive into our launch coverage
More smartphone accessories:
- Belkin’s 10,00mAh BoostCharge MagSafe-ready portable charger hits $50 Amazon low (30% off)
- Speck iPhone 14 MagSafe Case: $26 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- UGREEN 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank: $104 (Reg. $150) | Amazon
- Jabra’s latest Elite 4/3 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair now start at $49.50 (Reg. $80+)
- Feeke 36,800mAh Solar Power Bank: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- JSAUX USB-C Lightning Cable: $13 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- This new ESR MagSafe car vent iPhone mount is now down at just $15.50 Prime shipped (40% off)
- SHEZI 4-in-1 Convertible USB-C Lightning Cable: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- MyDesktop 29W Wireless Charging Stand: $37 (Reg. $47) | Amazon
- Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh packs a 60,000mAh battery at low of $120 (Save $50)
- TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe Charger: $14 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- Nulaxy Bluetooth FM Transmitter: $19 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- JBL Pulse 4 speaker with lava lamp-style 360-degree lighting starts from $130 (Up to $120 off)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker launches new Prime USB-C chargers and power banks with GaN tech from $60 [Deal]
- Samsung 10,000mAh Power Bank: $55 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- OtterBox USB-C Cable: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Sony’s WH-CH720N ANC Headphones deliver 35-hour battery and multipoint Bluetooth at $128
- UGREEN Aluminum Smartphone Stand: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Nulaxy Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter: $20 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
- Dock your iPhone 14, Apple Watch, and AirPods on Anker’s 15W MagSafe stand at $104
- Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger: $127 (Reg. $180) | Amazon
- AINOPE 36W Car Charger: $14 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Sony’s new booming-bass XB100 speaker hits Amazon low at $48, more up to $100 off
- UGREEN Air Vent Car Mount: $9 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
elago 3-in-1 MS Trio 1 Charging Hub features:
Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms trio 2 charging hub – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone in need of an all-in-one charging solution! After an easy installation process, the ms trio 2 holds your phone compatible with magsafe and charges it; it also has charging spaces that are compatible with airpods 3 and airpods pro and compatible with apple watch. The hub was designed to be a great complement to the chargers, making it as aesthetic as it is functional.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!