Smartphone Accessories: elago 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand $21 (Reg. $26), more

If Apple’s new StandBy mode officially coming in iOS 17 next month has you wanting to covert your existing MagSafe charger into a smart display stand, elago’s 3-in-1 MS Trio 1 Charging Hub has your back. Courtesy of Amazon, a discount makes it even more affordable, dropping down to $21.59 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, today’s offer arrives as the best price of the year at 18% off. elago’s 3-in-1 charging stand converts your existing cables into a more nightstand-friendly package with room for your iPhone 14, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Just slot in your official chargers and the silicone build will keep things nicely in place while letting you take advantage of StandBy for your iPhone and even Nightstand Mode on your Apple Watch. Dive into our launch coverage

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

elago 3-in-1 MS Trio 1 Charging Hub features:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms trio 2 charging hub – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone in need of an all-in-one charging solution! After an easy installation process, the ms trio 2 holds your phone compatible with magsafe and charges it; it also has charging spaces that are compatible with airpods 3 and airpods pro and compatible with apple watch. The hub was designed to be a great complement to the chargers, making it as aesthetic as it is functional.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!