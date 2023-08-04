Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand $56 (20% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers its HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand for $55.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Matching the best Amazon discount of the year, this is $7 under our previous mention while delivering 20% in savings from the usual $70 going rate we’ve seen as of late. It originally sold for $80, but has since slipped a bit in price. Centered around a 7.5W MagSafe charging pad, this stand has a tilted place to drop your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 and 12 series handsets. Below it is a 5W pad for topping off AirPods and other true wireless earbuds, though the experience gets a bit more interesting from there. Behind the main pad is a removable certified Made for Apple Watch charger, which can be used when plugged into the stand or on its own for a more travel-friendly setup. ESR rounds out the package with an included USB-C wall charger and companion cable in the box.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

3-in-1 Magnetic Charging: this compatible with MagSafe charger will charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch together; compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, and Apple Watch SE 2/1. Watch charger is officially certified to provide safe and reliable fast charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!