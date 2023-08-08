Illari enters the fray in Overwatch 2 as game’s latest support hero

Ahead of Overwatch 2: Invasion dropping later this week, we’re now getting an official look at the game’s newest hero. Meet Illari! The new healer will join the forces of Overwatch as a unique new addition to the support class with healing totems, a massive rail gun, and all kinds of sun-inspired imagery. Head below for a closer look at the new design of Illari in Overwatch 2, as well as a brief overview of her kit.

Check out Overwatch 2’s new hero, Illari

Ahead of an official reveal from Blizzard, today we got a first look at the new hero Illari as part of the new Overwatch 2: Invasion trailer. With a Peruvian design that is seemingly inspired by the Incan gods, the new character will be joining the likes of Mercy, Lucio, and Zenyatta in the support class of the game. Still waiting for a full look at her abilities and gameplay, she certainly looks to be one of the more agile heroes in the game.

We shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for a better look at the new character, but in the meantime, we at least know what to expect from her kit. As a support player, Illari’s abilities will focus on keeping her teammates healed. But it does seem like she’ll be a little more deadly than some others in her class if the character’s massive weapon wasn’t any indication.

The main healing ability looks to be a deployable healing totem that will be able to automatically top off the HP of allies. These look quite similar to Symmetra’s turrets but are bringers of health instead of zapping down enemies. Illari’s Forceful Ricochet was one of the abilities shown off in the new trailer today, which allows her to leap up into the air while simultaneously knocking back enemies.

Illari’s ultimate will allow her to more freely move around the map while also allowing her to quickly deploy two of the sunbeams. She’ll also be stealing a little utility out of Zenyatta’s tool kit, with the ultimate ability also casting a massive ball of light onto the battleground that applies a Discord effect to nearby enemies.

Illari’s healing turret

Illari will notably mark the third new healer added to Overwatch 2 since the game launched last fall. She is the fifth hero in any class added to the title’s roster of playable characters and will be launching to go alongside all of the fanfare surrounding Season 6 of the new battle pass.

She will be officially available to play starting on August 10. Until then, I’ll be grinding out those last few levels in the current Season 5 battle pass.

