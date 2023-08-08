Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first DLC officially launching in September

During its Pokémon Presents event today, the Pokémon Company revealed some new info about what to expect from the new Scarlet and Violet DLC. The upcoming Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion will feature its first addition to the game with the Teal Mask being officially released in September.

Earlier this year, we got a first look at the new DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Since February, we really haven’t known all too much about what to expect from the first expansions to the 9th Generation titles. But today to cap off its end of summer Pokémon Presents showcase, the company was back with a fresh look at the new content coming to the latest Switch titles.

Split into two parts, the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion will first be rolling out with a new story line called the Teal Mask. This will be the first of the two DLC packs, which has been officially revealed to land on September 3, so Trainers will only have just under a month to wait for their next expedition in the land of Paldea.

Except, the DLC is actually sending you outside of the new region that made its debut with the 9th Generation titles. All carried by a new folktale that goes into greater Paldea area’s lore, the Teal Mask is all about exploring the land of Kitakami and enjoying the hustle and bustle of an annual festival filled with various street vendors, stalls, and new characters.

Later this winter, we’ll also be seeing the other half of the expansion deemed the Indigo Disk. This one looks to be a bit meatier in teams of new content, largely being focused around the exploration of a new school area that is packed with four unique biomes and tons of Pokémon to match. We don’t yet have a release date, but it seems more than likely that it’ll debut sometime in December.

Both of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are going to be packed full of new Pokémon to complement the story elements an entirely new areas. But as far as DLC goes from the Pokémon Company, it really is looking like these are going to be fairly minimal updates. It really does depend on just how things end up stacking up, but the mix of new mini games and other quests don’t really seem to be delivering all too exciting of an experience.

But hey! Pokémon is at least getting a new camera mode in the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for taking better selfies. And that has to count for something, right?

You can dive into our original coverage of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC to get a closer look at some of the new Trainer art, as well as some of the upcoming Pokémon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!