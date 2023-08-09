Belkin’s StandBy-ready 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand falls to $131 (Reg. $150)

Amazon today is offering a pair of discounts on Belkin’s latest 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stands. Each equipped with Apple Watch Fast Charging tech, we’re first taking a look at the upright 15W BoostCharge Pro Stand at $131.15 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s $19 discount is one of the best we’ve seen from Amazon while coming within $6 of the retailer’s all-time low. On top of just being able to score one of the lowest prices yet, today’s offer also delivers a notable chance to upgrade your nightstand with one of the most popular StandBy-ready solutions out there. We break down the experience below the fold while also taking a look at a more travel-ready alternative.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the StandBy support, Belkin also has a 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger that takes on more of a pad form-factor. This model is a little more flat than its upright counterpart above, and with that smaller footprint also comes a smaller price tag. Right now, it is down to $121.17 on Amazon from the usual $150 price tag. This nearly 20% discount is one of the best we’ve seen from Amazon and $6 under our previous mention. It has the same 15W MagSafe pad and Apple Watch Fast Charger as the lead deal, just without the upright build.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

