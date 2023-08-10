LEGO officially reveals new 2,083-piece Concorde set taking off in September

Last week, we got a first look at the new LEGO Concorde plane coming out next month. And today, the official reveal is here. If you’ve been waiting to feast your eyes on all of the fine details of the latest collectible LEGO model, you can hit the jump to see just how this over 2,000-piece set stacks up before it takes off in September.

LEGO Concorde set officially revealed!

Landing next month, the new LEGO Concorde arrives as set number 10318. It’s the latest build in the LEGO Icons theme, delivering all of the attention to detail you’d expect from a display-worthy model like this. The whole build sports a very sleek design, like you’d expect from a model of a plane that can hit mach speeds. And to much that same effect, there’s a simple white color scheme with some blue accenting on the tail fin.

One of the things that we didn’t know when the set leaked last week was the exact dimensions of the new LEGO Concorde. Now we can actually share that the kit is going to be stacking up to a very impressive 41.5 inches long. That’s joined by a 17-inch wingspan as well as a 6-inch height. That makes this an absolute behemoth of a kit.

We’re also getting a far better look at the interior, too. The new LEGO Concorde will have a section showcasing some of the cabin space on the craft, complete with seats and bathrooms. Around back, there’s also some very nice details with the planes engines that we didn’t get a chance to see before today’s official reveal.

Just like the real-life Anglo-French passenger jet, this detailed replica model has a tiltable droop nose, functioning landing gear, a retractable tail bumper wheel, delta wings with movable elevons and hinged upper and lower rudders. It also features an accessible seating area and comes with a stand for display in flight, takeoff or landing modes.

Taking off in September

The new LEGO Concorde (10318) will officially be taking off next month on September 7. LEGO VIP members will be able to score this one a tad early, with the new plane landing first on September 4. In either case, it’ll retail for $199.99. It will be a LEGO Shop online exclusive, while also being available at in-store LEGO retail locations.

We’re finally getting a better look at the new set, and oh am I sold. The new LEGO Concorde didn’t immediately catch my attention right when it was revealed, but I guess that goes to show you that those blurry box art photos aren’t always the best way to judge a kit. Now that we’re getting all of the high-resolution photos, I really do feel like this is going to be one of the year’s most popular builds. It has such a sick design, and the overall length really gives this the kind of presence you’d expect from UCS Star Wars builds.

Our readers seem very keen on bringing home this kit, too. Over 200 builders chimed in to answer our poll last week, where we asked readers if they would be buying the plane when it takes off next month. A resounding amount said they were planning on it, more than even some of the more popular Star Wars kits we cover. So safe to say that this should be a hit come September.

