Here’s your first look at LEGO’s new 2,000-piece Concorde Plane coming in September

Ensuring that the LEGO news doesn’t die down as the week comes to a close, today we’re able to offer a first look at yet another new creation landing this fall… or should I say taking off? Coming next month, the new LEGO Concorde Plane will stack up to over 2,000 bricks as set number 10318.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Concorde Plane coming next month

The new LEGO Concorde Plane should be hitting store shelves later this fall as one of the final Icons kits of the year. As set number 10318, the upcoming creation delivers what can really only be described as the UCS treatment over to a non-Star Wars vehicle. While we don’t have the exact dimensions to share as of yet from these preliminary photos, this should stack up as one of the longest kits of the year thanks to 2,038 included bricks.

The new LEGO Concorde Plane doesn’t just look the part on the outside, but also features a fairly detailed interior for a model of this size. You won’t be able to place minifigures in its spacious interior, but there are some seats. It also seems to have some working landing gear as the box shows off a loot at the mechanics inside of the vessel.

As the LEGO Group tends to do these days, the more collectible build is complemented by a display stand and matching plaque. It positions the LEGO Concorde Plane is a more exciting position than just resting on your shelf, with a tilted design that makes it look like the vehicle is taking off.

Arriving on September 4, the new LEGO Concorde Plane is set to clock in with a $199.99 price tag. It will probably be available a tad early for LEGO VIP members as we typically see with releases that don’t hit store shelves right on the first of the month.

The Concorde is easily one of the most recognizable aircraft out there. Capable of hitting speeds of March 2.04 or more, the luxurious plane has room for as many as 100 passengers. And while these planes are no longer in use today, it’s at least novel to see the LEGO Group look to memorialize the historic plane with such a detailed set.

See more Will you be boarding the new LEGO Concorde plane when it takes off in September? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) August 3, 2023

9to5Toys’ Take

I certainly don’t have the shelf space for the new Concorde Plane, but it really is great to see the LEGO Group apply the same attention to detail as the beloved UCS Star Wars line over to another vehicle. The design really does look fantastic from these early pictures of the box, and I really can’t wait to see how much better it looks when the LEGO Group officially reveals the kit in its full glory.

Pre-order the latest LEGO Star Wars sets

Ghost & Phantom II: $160 | Releases September 1

Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle: $80 | Releases September 1

New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter: $110 | Releases September 1

Buildable Chewbacca: $199.99 | Releases September 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!