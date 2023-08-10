Upgrade your work surface with leather Pad & Quill desk gear: Mouse pad, trays, more 45% off

Pad & Quill has now marked down all of its leather desktop accessories including the large desk pad, organizer trays, and the mouse pad. Like most of the Pad & Quill gear, you’re looking at super high quality handmade leather goods complete with discreet signatures from the artisan that crafted them. Its desk collection can really take a workstation up a notch with a touch of old world design and natural materials that can last a lifetime. Joining a series of markdowns on each of the four pieces in the current collection, you’ll also be able to apply a coupon code to knock prices down even lower. Head below for all of the details.

Pad & Quill leather desk accessory deals

All of the items on this landing page, which are currently already marked down, will drop an additional 20% at checkout when you apply code PQ20. That amounts to as much as 45% in savings and some of the lowest totals we have tracked all year. Everything ships with a 25-year leather warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee. Here’s a closer look at how pricing lands on each of the pieces after the code is applied:

Large Leather Desk Pad features:

Full-Grain American leather

Stay-put backing of suede leather for desk protection

Neoprene core for just the right amount of padding

Parachute-grade UV-resistant nylon stitching

Hand-pounded copper rivets

2 pen holders

Available in 3 colors

Discretely placed signature of artisan on back

Dimensions: 26″ x 18″

25-year leather warranty & 30-day moneyback guarantee

