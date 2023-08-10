Upgrade your work surface with leather Pad & Quill desk gear: Mouse pad, trays, more 45% off

Justin Kahn -
Pad & Quill
45% off From $39
Pad & Quill Leather Desk Sets

Pad & Quill has now marked down all of its leather desktop accessories including the large desk pad, organizer trays, and the mouse pad. Like most of the Pad & Quill gear, you’re looking at super high quality handmade leather goods complete with discreet signatures from the artisan that crafted them. Its desk collection can really take a workstation up a notch with a touch of old world design and natural materials that can last a lifetime. Joining a series of markdowns on each of the four pieces in the current collection, you’ll also be able to apply a coupon code to knock prices down even lower. Head below for all of the details. 

Pad & Quill leather desk accessory deals

All of the items on this landing page, which are currently already marked down, will drop an additional 20% at checkout when you apply code PQ20. That amounts to as much as 45% in savings and some of the lowest totals we have tracked all year. Everything ships with a 25-year leather warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee. Here’s a closer look at how pricing lands on each of the pieces after the code is applied:

And while we are on the subject of upgrading your workstation, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the gorgeous new Grovemade Note-Taking bundle. Then head over to the back to school deals from Oakywood – another brand with an affinity for handmade goods crafted from natural wood, cork, and more. It is currently offering 15% off everything sitewide, from StandBy-ready MagSafe chargers, to standing desks, trays, and much more. 

Large Leather Desk Pad features:

  • Full-Grain American leather
  • Stay-put backing of suede leather for desk protection
  • Neoprene core for just the right amount of padding
  • Parachute-grade UV-resistant nylon stitching
  • Hand-pounded copper rivets
  • 2 pen holders
  • Available in 3 colors
  • Discretely placed signature of artisan on back
  • Dimensions: 26″ x 18″
  • 25-year leather warranty & 30-day moneyback guarantee

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Pad & Quill

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best EDC sling packs, belt bags, and mini carriers for ...
This Level 2 electric car charger works with Teslas and...
Today’s Android game and app deals: CHUCHEL, Bota...
Review: Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is one of...
Charge your laptop, phone, and other devices with this ...
Jackery’s 200W solar panel now $210 off in New Green ...
Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchO...
Rare deal knocks PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mo...
Load more...
Show More Comments