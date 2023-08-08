Oakywood knocks 15% off all its gorgeous wood/metal desk gear, MagSafe chargers, more

Oakywood has now launched a wide-ranging back to school sale, offering a solid 15% off sitewide. For those unfamiliar here, you’re looking at gorgeous handcrafted metal and wood tech accessories, many of which are complete with natural cork feet and wool finishes – they are among some of the nicest stuff in this particular category I have tried out and something anyone with a penchant for this sort of design ethos should have on their radar. While we did see 20% off for Prime Day this year, the selection was quite limited and didn’t include much of the brand’s fantastic desktop and tech accessories. Whether it’s the wonderful Desk Shelf we reviewed previously and is still sitting directly in from of me while I write this (check it out in my Behind the Screens feature), it’s magnetic desk trays, or its metal and wood MagSafe chargers that are ready to support your StandBy setup (full review here), I can’t recommend its gear enough and now’s your chance to save on everything. Head below for some top picks.

Oakywood back to school sale:

Another piece of kit we reviewed recently that falls in the handmade, premium material accessory space is the Grovemade Note-Taking kit. Combining ceramic-coated metal and natural wood and cork alongside felt finishing, you can take a deep dive on the user experience right here.

Oakywood Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand features:

The Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand is a multifunctional accessory to make storing and charging your Apple Watch easier than ever. Place the watch on a sturdy base and rest assured it stays securely fixed to your table or desk. Thanks to the cohesive design, you can assemble a matching set with any MagSafe iPhone mount.

