ZAGG’s new Pro Stylus 2 takes on Apple Pencil with magnetic charging and five fun colors

ZAGG today is launching a fresh take on an Apple Pencil competitor with its new Pro Stylus 2. Looking to match many of the official features of the in-house counterpart, this new accessory sports many of the essentials you’d expect from an iPad stylus like magnetic charging backed by Qi support and tilt recognition, as well as some more fun inclusions like being available in one of five different colors.

ZAGG launches new Pro Stylus 2

As you can probably gather from the name, the new Pro Stylus 2 is ZAGG’s second attempt at making a higher-end iPad accessory. Now back with the second-generation, there are a lot of improvements that make this a notable upgrade from its predecessor as well as a compelling alternative to even Apple’s own stylus.

By far the biggest selling point of the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 has to be the fact that it actually has magnetic charging support for iPad Pro. Just like an official Apple Pencil, you’ll be able to just lock this onto the side of your higher-end iPad in order to refuel its internal battery and also keep it stowed away when not in use.

To go alongside just magnetic wireless charging, ZAGG also takes things a step past what Apple is willing to offer. The stylus also includes support for the far more ubiquitous Qi standard, meaning you can drop the Pro Stylus 2 onto any wireless charging pad out there to top off its internal battery. And speaking of, the battery will net you six and a half hours of usage on a single charge.

It isn’t quite as reactive as Apple Pencil 2, though, as you’ll have to manually turn it on every time you do want to use it. The ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 is set to automatically turn off after 15 minutes without usage, but reactivating it as as simple as clicking any old traditional ink pen. Pushing the round eraser on the back of the stylus turns it back on in what is at the very least a very fitting application of skeuomorphism.

As far as compatibility goes, ZAGG is pretty broad here in a good way. The company notes that you’ll be able to use the new Pro Stylus 2 with any iPad released after 2018. And on the software side of things, the stylus packs the same app support as Apple’s own official Pencils. It also sports palm rejection compatibility and tilt recognition, too.

And what makes the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 really stand out from other options on the market is its design. Not just the form-factor itself, but the fact that you can score the accessory in one of five different colors. On top of the more typical white and black designs, ZAGG gets more colorful with it by also releasing blue, pink, and yellow styles to go alongside all of Apple’s different iPad models.

Now available for purchase direct from ZAGG, the new Pro Stylus 2 fully ascends to its status of Apple pencil killer by landing with a $79.99 price tag.

