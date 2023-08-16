Rachio end of summer sale: Smart hose watering system drops to $80, plus more

The end of summer Rachio Week sale is now live to empower “homeowners with innovative solutions to keep lawns green and gardens flourishing while conserving water and saving money.” Joining some offers on its smart watering systems, it is also launching some giveaways and a few upcoming daily deals we will update this post with as they go live. But first up, and available right now, its Amazon storefront is offering its new Smart Hose Timer at $79.99 shipped. This watering system debuted for the first time at CES 2023 for $100 shipped and is now at the lowest price we can find. Outside of a couple price drops for a touch less and what was almost certainly a pricing mistake that lasted for a couple hours during Prime Day, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked since release. It consists of the valve attachment and the Wi-Fi hub you’ll need to install it in just a couple minutes, providing automatic smart watering for your lawn and gardens in the process – anyone with your average outdoor house spigot can make use of this model. You simply affix the unit at the connection point between your garden hose and outdoor faucet to add smartphone-controlled watering, automated schedules, and the ability to leverage Rachio’s auto rain-skip feature to bring bills down. Get more details in our launch coverage and down below alongside some additional deals.

Today’s deal on the Smart Hose Timer is also joined by a notable price drop on the brand’s Rachio 3 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller down at $150.98 shipped. Regularly $199, this is nearly $50 off rate going rate and the lowest price around. It comes within $11 of the Prime Day price this year and marks a notable opportunity for folks with built-in sprinkler systems to leverage all of the features detailed above and more. ”Rachio tailors your watering schedule to the specific needs of your yard and plants, providing the right amount of water no matter the landscape. Ensure a beautiful yard and lower your water bill at the same time!”

Rachio is also also launching a series of giveaways for folks interested in participating. You can enter the competition at this link and you’ll find the prize details below:

DAILY DEAL: Rachio is giving away 1 Smart Hose Timer per day.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer features:

The Smart Hose Timer automates hose watering by replacing tedious and time-consuming hand watering with irrigation schedules that can be set and run directly from a smart phone. Start a quick run with a few taps and we’ll make sure water is flowing thanks to an integrated flow meter. Program multiple valves to water different parts of your yard from different faucets. Rachio automatically skips a scheduled program if it rains, saving you water while keeping plants healthy.

