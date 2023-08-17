Refuel 7 devices with the RapidX MyCharging Station for all-time low price of $29

Amazon is offering the RapidX MyCharging Station for $28.51 shipped. With a listing price of $80, this deal amounts to a 64% discount and the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this product. Designed with a 4-port USB hub, including a 45W USB-C PD port for charging your USB-C powered laptops and tablets, as well as a holder for your Apple Watch (sadly the charging cable is not included), you’ll still have your two wall outlets free totaling a combined 7 ways to charge at once! Thanks to the device holding tray as well as the cable management system, you’ll be able to easily store your devices while they charge, without the added clutter of loose wires. MyCharging Station also includes a surge protection up to 600j for devices connected to the outlets. Qi-enabled mobile devices can be placed on the 10W wireless charging pad to initiate wireless charging. This station has a total output of 58W.

If you don’t own so many devices, or you’re looking for something a little more streamlined, consider the OtterBox Wireless Charging Pad for $20, down from its usual $30. With its simple design, this 15W Qi-compatible wireless charger connects and removes from iPhones easily, with seamless magnetic alignment and attachment, providing 7.5W of charging speeds.

You can also check out our coverage of the OtterBox 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for MagSafe, currently on Amazon for $72. Designed to cover all your Apple charging bases, this station is a perfect addition to your office space or bedside table. Or for a cheaper alternative, you can also learn more about the elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand, on Amazon for $15, after clipping the on-page coupon.

RapidX MyCharging Station Features:

Organize & Charge all your devices. 4 Port USB Hub including a 45W USB-C PD Port capable of charging your USB-C powered Laptops and Tablets. Use with device holding tray with the included cable management system to easily store your mobile devices when charging. Charge up to 7 devices including your Apple Watch (cable not included), Laptops, and other outlet powered devices.

