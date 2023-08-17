Samsung refreshes Freestyle portable projector with native cloud gaming support

Samsung today is launching the next generation of its popular portable projector. The new Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 may not have made many big strides on the hardware front, but it is now arriving with the company’s Gaming Hub to support native cloud gaming.

Samsung debuts new Freestyle Gen 2

Samsung originally launched its Freestyle Projector back in January 2022. Now, over a year and a half later, the company is back with a minor revision on its more premium take on a portable projector. The second-generation model packs largely the same design as before. It has a cylindrical build that rests on a mount, which can tilt the projector at a variety of angles.

The biggest upgrade this time around comes not from the hardware but from the software side of the equation. The new Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 now comes equipped with some new cloud gaming features thanks to the onboard support for Samsung’s Gaming Hub. We’ve seen more and more of the company’s new releases. We recently got a hands-on look at Samsung’s new Odyssey OLED G9 monitor, which also arrived with the feature.

Now that same tech is coming to the Samsung Freestyle Gen 2, allowing you to dive into cloud gaming without any extra gear. Just pairing a Bluetooth controller to the projector will allow you to play titles on all of the most popular services, including Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce, and Amazon Luna, among others. You’ll, of course, also get access to all of the other streaming services of both music and media varieties. Netflix, Hulu, and HBO make the cut, alongside Spotify and more.

Otherwise, you’re looking at the same popular performance as before. The projector can dish out 1080p images at up to 100 inches in size thanks to its 200-lumen lamp. It has a built-in speaker system and can be refueled over USB-C.

One of the ways that Samsung is mixing up the hardware of its new release isn’t with the actual projector but with the included remote. The Freestyle Gen 2 now comes packaged with Samsung’s SolarCell Remote. It recharges the internal battery using the sun and has a more full suite of controls that is more associated with what you’ll find on a TV.

Pre-order ahead of August 30 launch

The new Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 is now available for pre-order ahead of shipping at the end of the month. It’ll retail for $799.99, and locking in your purchase now scores you a free waterproof case.

