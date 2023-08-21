Today’s best game deals: Amazon BOGO FREE – Street Fighter 6, Sonic, Elden Ring, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
50% off BOGO FREE
Street Fighter 6 FREE demo

Amazon has now launched a new buy one get one FREE sale on select Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X|S titles. You’ll find a wide range of games here including everything from Elden Ring, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Sonic Frontiers, and Resident Evil Village, to titles that don’t go on sale that often like Street Fighter 6 Deluxe (the standard edition is still down at $49 shipped), Atomic Heart, Wo Long, and more. This is a notable chance to scoop up some deals on both newer and older releases across various console platforms and be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom and hit the Show More button, as there is quite a massive selection of titles eligible for the sale. Simply add any two titles from this page to your cart to redeem the discount and then head below for additional deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pair your Pixel 7/Pro with Google’s official 30W ...
Xbox Series X on sale at $470 Prime shipped, or $500 wi...
Install the Schumacher Level 2 EV Wall Charger inside o...
Microsoft unveils new ‘high-tech fabric’ av...
Elgato’s expansive 32 LCD key Stream Deck XL cust...
Sun Joe SPX1501 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer removes...
8BitDo’s latest pastel Ultimate PC, Steam Deck, a...
Get live translations with these award-winning Bluetoot...
Load more...
Show More Comments