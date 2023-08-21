Today’s best game deals: Amazon BOGO FREE – Street Fighter 6, Sonic, Elden Ring, more

Amazon has now launched a new buy one get one FREE sale on select Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X|S titles. You’ll find a wide range of games here including everything from Elden Ring, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Sonic Frontiers, and Resident Evil Village, to titles that don’t go on sale that often like Street Fighter 6 Deluxe (the standard edition is still down at $49 shipped), Atomic Heart, Wo Long, and more. This is a notable chance to scoop up some deals on both newer and older releases across various console platforms and be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom and hit the Show More button, as there is quite a massive selection of titles eligible for the sale. Simply add any two titles from this page to your cart to redeem the discount and then head below for additional deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons $4 (Reg. $15)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Standard $40 (Reg. $60)
- Broforce $3 (Reg. $15)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $19 (Reg. $27)
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- The Last of Us Part I $49 (Reg. $70)
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Next Level Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $10 (Reg. $20+)
- PlayStation PSN Under $20 digital game sale
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- Sonic Origins PS4 & PS5 $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!