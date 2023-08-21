DJI Mini 3 Pro with extra batteries and DJI RC hits new $939 low (Save $219), more at $819

Amazon now offers the DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit Plus for $938.78 shipped. Down from its usual $1,158 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $219 in savings while marking a new all-time low. As one of the first price cuts to date, this is clocking in at $51 under our previous mention. It’s also joined by the more standard Mini 3 Pro kit at $818.99, down from its usual $909 price tag. The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 34-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this the first DJI drone to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Alongside the drone, you’re also getting the DJI RC controller as well as two extra batteries, a charging dock, extra propellers, and a carrying case. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, and don’t need all of the flagship features as the pro version, certainly not all of the extra gear, would be the new DJI Mini 3. This model just hit the scene as a more budget-conscious alternative to the featured discount, delivering much of the same folding form-factor for less. Its $469 sale price still carries with it 4K HDR video recording that can swap to vertical shooting, as well as 38-minute flight times and a lightweight 249-gram build. Get a better idea of what to expect from back when the new drone launched right before the holidays last year.

As far as the latest from DJI is concerned, the company just refreshed its smartphone accessory lineup with an all-new gimbal stabalizer. Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, as well as improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $109 price tag.

DJI Mini 3 Pro features:

The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it’s not only regulation-friendly, it’s also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini.

