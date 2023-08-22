LG’s 27-Inch UltraFine 5K IPS Display is Mac-compatible for $988 (Save $302)

Amazon is offering the LG 27-Inch UltraFine 5K (5120 x 2880) IPS Display for $987.95 shipped. Down from $1,300, this 24% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product, matching the previous lowest markdown. This monitor is the perfect companion for Mac owners, with a 27-inch Class 5K IPS screen that is macOS compatible. The LG UltraFine 5K display is over 50% bigger than a 4K display in terms of raw pixel count, and its 218 PPI can express extremely detailed picture and sharp text. Its DCI-P3 and 500 nits of brightness ensures life-like images with a wide range of color. Thanks to its Thunderbolt 3 port, it can even transmit 5K video, audio, and data simultaneously as well as charge a device up to 94W. The port is also compatible with Thunderbolt 3-enabled Macs, USB Type-C-enabled Macs, or iPad Pros.

While you’re upgrading your home or office space’s monitor, you might also consider upgrading your mouse. Amazon is offering the Apple Magic Mouse for $68, down from $80. It connects wirelessly to your device via Bluetooth, and the rechargeable internal battery means no loose batteries to ever replace. The Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures such as swiping and scrolling, while an optimized foot design lets Magic Mouse glide smoothly across your desk.

LG 27-Inch UltraFine 5K IPS Display Features:

27 Inch 5K (5120 x 2880) IPS Display.Aspect ratio:16:9.Viewing Angle:178.0 degrees.Response time:14.0 milliseconds. Contrast Ratio 1100:1, Pixel Pitch (mm) 0.11685 x 0.11685 mm. Power Consumption (Typ.) 140W, Power Consumption (Max.) 200W.

DCI-P3 99% Color Gamut / 500nits Brightness

Thunderbolt 3 Port with up to 94W PD

3 USB Type C Ports

Mac OS Compatibility

