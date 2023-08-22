Spigen’s first 15W MagSafe charger debuts with kickstand and 6.6-foot cable [Deal]

Spigen today is launching one of its first iPhone 14 chargers outfitted with full support for the MagSafe charging spec. The new Spigen ArcField MagFit charger hits the scene with 15W charging speeds in tow alongside a kickstand design and 6.6-foot USB-C cable. It’s now available for purchase and debuts with a launch discount attached.

Spigen debuts new ArcField MagFit charger

Spigen is refreshing its ArcField lineup with a new MagFit charger today. Not to bury the lead, but the real notable feature this time around is that this is one of Spigen’s first 15W MagSafe chargers. That ensures that your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series handset can be charged at its max rate.

Alongside just being able to top off iPhone 14 at its fastest rate, the Spigen ArcField 15W charger also sports some other neat features. On top of coming in either white or black colorways, the design builds in a fold out kickstand for propping up your handset. It should mean that the charger can enable StandBy mode in a far more compact footprint than a full charging stand, and also lets you watch content from your smartphone while it chargers.

There’s also a far longer charging cord that we’re used to seeing from a typical 15W MagSafe charger. The new Spigen ArcField release pairs its magnetic pad with a 6.6-foot cable that terminates in a USB-C plug. That should offer plenty of slack for being able to take advantage of magnetic charging in bed or on the couch – really anywhere that could be far away from an outlet.

Today’s Spigen ArcField MagFit charger debut lands after recently seeing the company launch its very first accessories with 15W speeds. The OneTap Pro 3 series of car mounts were the first models from the company to be imbued with that official charging spec, and now it’s making its way out of your car and into your at-home charging setup.

Now available for purchase, the new Spigen ArcField MagFit charger is listed on Amazon. It debuts with a $64.99 MSRP, although there’s currently a launch discount. Right now, the new 15W MagSafe charger comes paired with a 20% coupon that drops the new release down to $52.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great seeing more and more third-party brands getting into the 15W MagSafe ecosystem. The past several years of Apple’s magnetic charging standard have largely been dominated by 7.5W offerings, at least as far as non-official models are concerned. Now more and more manufactures are adopting for the full tech just in time for the iPhone 15 to launch next month.

And as nice as it is to have more options, the price tag on the Spigen ArcField MagFit charger isn’t going to make it the most compelling offering – at least not when it comes to value. The official Apple MagSafe Charger is pretty much the gold standard, and its $33 price tag right now is a whole lot more enticing than even the sale price on the new Spigen offering – though the extra $19 does score you a far longer cable and the added kickstand functionality.

