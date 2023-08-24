Today’s best game deals: Sonic Origins Plus $30 all platforms, Callisto Protocol $20, more

Amazon is currently offering Sonic Origins Plus on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and 5 as well as Xbox Series X for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have featured and a great time to add some classic Sonic to your library, whichever platform you might be on. It is also a great way to prime yourself for the new 2D side-scrolling Sonic Superstars scheduled to launch later this year – get a closer look in the latest Nintendo Direct presentation. Sonic Origins Plus collects the four classic Sonic experiences – Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD – in remastered, high-definition form. There are also some extras here including all-new opening and ending animations for each title, Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, additional screen borders, behind-the-scenes content, and more. Classic Mode brings the game’s original resolution and limited lives, while the new Anniversary Mode delivers unlimited lives in “revamped widescreen HD.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

