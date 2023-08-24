Today’s best game deals: Sonic Origins Plus $30 all platforms, Callisto Protocol $20, more

Amazon is currently offering Sonic Origins Plus on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and 5 as well as Xbox Series X for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have featured and a great time to add some classic Sonic to your library, whichever platform you might be on. It is also a great way to prime yourself for the new 2D side-scrolling Sonic Superstars scheduled to launch later this year – get a closer look in the latest Nintendo Direct presentation. Sonic Origins Plus collects the four classic Sonic experiences – Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD – in remastered, high-definition form. There are also some extras here including all-new opening and ending animations for each title, Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, additional screen borders, behind-the-scenes content, and more. Classic Mode brings the game’s original resolution and limited lives, while the new Anniversary Mode delivers unlimited lives in “revamped widescreen HD.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Callisto Protocol PS5 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Or $22 on Xbox
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Next Level Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation PSN Under $20 digital game sale
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!