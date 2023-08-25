Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Deathloop $15, Fire Emblem Three Hopes $21, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps Gameswoot
Reg. $26+ $15
Cuphead for PS4

Joining the ongoing Amazon buy one get one FREE sale event, Woot has now kicked off a console game sale of its own loaded with some titles you might want to add to your back catalogue and to fill out your physical game library. You’ll find titles across all platforms, including the likes of Cuphead on Xbox for $14.99, down from the usual $26 or more, alongside Deathloop on Xbox down at $14.99 and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for Nintendo Switch at $20.99 – this one regularly sells for between $25 and $45 on Amazon and is currently out of stock in physical condition. All of the games in the woot sale ship free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Android app deals: Zenge, OXXO, Scal...
Immerse yourself into deeper gameplay with the HP Omen ...
Onvis HomeKit smart plugs sport Matter and Thread suppo...
Razer’s RGB Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse...
BirdBike e-bike sees $1,369 discount alongside EGO elec...
8Bitdo’s wireless multi-platform Sn30 Pro gamepad...
ZAGG launches 20% off back to school MagSafe sale, plus...
Enjoy kebobs, shawarma, rotisserie and more with a coun...
Load more...
Show More Comments