Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Deathloop $15, Fire Emblem Three Hopes $21, more

Joining the ongoing Amazon buy one get one FREE sale event, Woot has now kicked off a console game sale of its own loaded with some titles you might want to add to your back catalogue and to fill out your physical game library. You’ll find titles across all platforms, including the likes of Cuphead on Xbox for $14.99, down from the usual $26 or more, alongside Deathloop on Xbox down at $14.99 and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for Nintendo Switch at $20.99 – this one regularly sells for between $25 and $45 on Amazon and is currently out of stock in physical condition. All of the games in the woot sale ship free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals.

