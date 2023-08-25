Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Deathloop $15, Fire Emblem Three Hopes $21, more

Joining the ongoing Amazon buy one get one FREE sale event, Woot has now kicked off a console game sale of its own loaded with some titles you might want to add to your back catalogue and to fill out your physical game library. You’ll find titles across all platforms, including the likes of Cuphead on Xbox for $14.99, down from the usual $26 or more, alongside Deathloop on Xbox down at $14.99 and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for Nintendo Switch at $20.99 – this one regularly sells for between $25 and $45 on Amazon and is currently out of stock in physical condition. All of the games in the woot sale ship free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- The Last of Us: Part 1 $46.50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Callisto Protocol PS5 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Or $22 on Xbox
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Next Level Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation PSN Under $20 digital game sale
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
