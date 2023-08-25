Get 4 tools and more with this DEWALT 20V combo kit at $199 (Reg. $340)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. Down from its regular price of $340, this 41% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product, matching all the previous lowest markdowns over the years. This 4-tool combo kit includes a 20V MAX drill/driver, an impact driver, an oscillating multi-tool, a LED work light, a charger, two batteries, and a tool bag. The drill/driver features a two-speed transmission with its lightweight and compact design alongside the impact driver that offers one-handed loading for its 1/4-inch hex chuck and accepts 1-inch bit tips. The oscillating multi-tool utilizes a powerful brushless motor with a quick-change accessory system, and the LED light provides an output of 110 Lumens.

Greenworks also has a great 5-piece power tool combo kit currently on sale for $319, after clipping the on-page 45% discount. All the items included in this kit are cordless and brushless ensuring quality performance without the concern of cables. It features a 1/2-inch drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver, an 8-piece driving set, a 200Lm flashlight, a 1-1/8-inch cordless reciprocating saw, 7-1/4-inch cordless circular saw, two 2Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying case. Its a great addition to your tool shed, and offers a more expansive combo then the above deal.

If you’re looking for more deals on electric power tools, check out our recent coverage of the EGO Power+ cordless string trimmer and blower combo currently seeing discounts just in time to prepare for Autumn yard work. SKIL also has a deal going on for their 6-inch cordless circular saw which you can learn more about here.

DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit Features:

  • DCD771 Drill/Driver in the cordless drill combo kit is compact (front to back) and lightweight, designed to fit into tight areas
  • DCF885 Impact driver in the cordless tools combo kit offers 1-handed loading for its 1/4-inch hex chuck and accepts 1-inch bit tips
  • DCS355 Oscillating tool in the drill/ impact driver combo kit offers a Quick-Change accessory system that allows blades and attachments to be changed quickly without wrenches.
  • DCL040 LED Light helps illuminate your work area with an output of 110 lumens.

