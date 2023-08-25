Juiced Bikes’ RipRacer Class 3 e-bike with 55-mile range sees $600 discount to $899

Juiced Bikes is now offering one of the best prices ever on its RipRacer Class 3 e-bike. Dropping down to $899 shipped after code VIP100 has been applied at checkout, today’s offer lands from the usual $1,499 going rate. With $600 in savings attached, this is already one of the best e-bike deals around right now. It’s also one of the first chances to save on the Class 3 version of this EV, which clocks in at within $50 of the low of the less capable Class 2 model. The Juiced Bikes RipRacer arrives with a fat tire design and 52V battery. Its up to 28 MPH top speed pairs with its up to 55-mile range, and other bells and whistles like an integrated brake light and height-adjustable seat also make the cut.

One of the more novel features on the Class 3 version of the RipRacer is that it has an integrated Apple AirTag compartment. So while you’ll have to supply your own tracker, the e-bike has a dedicated spot to make sure you’re getting a little extra peace of mind.

We have a fresh assortment of markdowns this week up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, as well. Including far more than just EVs, the savings carry over to tools for getting ready to wind down summer and far more. But the best of these deals has to be on GoTrax’s new Everest Electric Dirt Bike. If you’re loving the look of the Hover-1 Altai Pro e-bike but want something that takes the same concept a bit further, this new release arrives with the ability to hit 50 MPH speeds and is now on sale for the first time at $500 off.

RipRacer Class 3 e-bike features:

Meet the RipRacer, the ultimate FUN SIZE fat-tire electric bike. Featuring an upgraded G2 52-Volt battery (SGS Certified to UL 2271) and powerful 750-Watt motor you’ll have plenty of torque and power for conquering hills and dominating the road! The RipRacer is loaded with premium features like hydraulic disc brakes, Cadence Pedal Assist Technology, integrated brake light, and a convenient adjustable-height seat.

