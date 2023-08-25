Twelve South discounts popular desktop Mac accessories: Curve Riser $64, Backpack, $36, more

a desktop computer sitting on top of a wooden table

Twelve South is ending the work week today by launching a new sale across some of its more recent desktop Mac accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining this time around is the Twelve South Curve Riser at $63.99. Down from $80, today’s 20% discount is either marking the lowest price we’ve seen, or the second-best. The white model is now returning to its all-time low, while we have seen the black style go for less in the past. Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new entry-level workstation displays or the standalone M1 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories. Head below for more.

Other gear from Twelve South:

Today’s sale arrives right alongside the debut of the new HiRise Pro for Studio Display and M1 iMac. This refreshed desktop accessory from Twelve South is largely the same as before, now just coming in a new silver colorway. It’s also more affordable than the previous iteration, clocking in at $150. That certainly fits the spirit of today’s sale, though all of those discounted gadgets won’t be permanently marked down like the new HiRise Pro.

Twelve South Curve Riser features:

Curve Riser is a premium metal stand inspired by Curve for MacBook. This sleek, fixed-height stand showcases and elevates your iMac, iMac Pro or external display to a more comfortable viewing height. The convenient storage shelf holds hard drives, hubs or personal items. The metal shelf’s ventilated design allows for optimal airflow for devices such as audio interfaces or even a Mac Mini. Elevate the look and comfort of your workspace with Curve Riser. 

