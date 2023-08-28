Bosch’s 4-1/2-inch X-LOCK Angle Grinder hits lowest price of 2023 for $60 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 4-1/2-inch X-LOCK Angle Grinder for $60.01 shipped. Down from its usual $100, this 39% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen in 2023, just $14 under the all-time low. Equipped with a 10A motor that delivers up to 11,000 no-load RPM and epoxy-coated field windings to prevent dust and debris from penetrating the motor, this grinder’s lifetime is greatly extended to ensure you can complete any and all jobs you may need it for. It features X-LOCK snap-on mounting and grinder lever wheel release making change-outs up to five times faster, without the need for a spanner wrench or flange nuts. Its ergonomic multi-grip paddle switch provides increased grip options for better comfort and control, while the spiral bevel gears provide smooth transmission of power to grinder application.

For a cheaper alternative, Amazon is offering the KEYFINOOL 6 Amp Grinder for $30, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. Its 6A motor can give a max output of 710W producing a 12,000 no-load RPM, making it suitable for grinding, cutting, sanding, and rust removal. It features an easy disc change system similar to the device above, and a 3-position anti-vibration side handle for better control and comfort. Along with the grinder, you’ll also receive one wheel guard, three cutting wheels, three metal grinding wheels, and one spanner with two extra carbon brushes.

If you’re looking to expand your electric power tool collection, there are plenty of reliable options seeing discounts across Amazon. Check out our recent coverage of the SKIL 20V 6-inch Cordless Circular Saw, with its 2Ah PWR CORE 20 lithium-ion battery and its innovative temperature management system, able to keep itself cooled and running for 25% longer. Or check out Greenworks’ 24V 5-piece Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit featuring a 1/2-inch drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver, an 8-piece driving set, a 200-lumen flashlight, a 1-1/8-inch cordless reciprocating saw, 7-1/4-inch cordless circular saw, two 2Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying case.

Bosch 4-1/2-inch X-LOCK Angle Grinder Features:

X-LOCK WHEEL CHANGE: features snap-on mounting and grinder lever wheel release for change-out that’s up to five times faster

TOOL-FREE DISC SWAP: the wheel mounts properly without the need for a spanner wrench or flange nuts for no losable parts

ULTRA COMPACT POWERFUL MOTOR: professional 10-amp motor delivers up to 11, 000 no-load rpm

EPOXY-COATED FIELD WINDINGS: extend motor lifetime by preventing dust and debris from penetrating the motor windings

