New all-time low drops Logitech’s MX Mechanical keyboard to $105 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac at $104.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at $45 in savings and a rare offer at that. This is $2 under the previous markdown we saw, for comparison, and a new all-time low to boot. Logitech brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the start of summer last year, before bringing that experience over to the Mac side of its lineup. Now you can save on that new typing hardware for some of the first times. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

Also on sale, the larger, extended version with number pad gets in on the Amazon savings. This upgraded version of the Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard now sells for $159.99 after being marked down from its usual $170 price tag. It features all of the same mechanical design as on the compact alternative above, just with some extra keys tacked on.

If you’re looking for an even more professional workstation upgrade, be sure to have a look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene at the end of last month and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech that we’ve found on other new gear like its Master 3S mouse, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard features:

MX Mechanical keyboard features Tactile Quiet switches that deliver next-level feel and flow with less noise – Clicky and Linear switches are also available. A keyboard layout designed for effortless precision, with a full-size form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for better ergonomics. Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions.

