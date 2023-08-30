Juiced Bikes Labor Day sale takes up to $700 off e-bikes at year’s best prices

Juiced Bikes has launched its annual Labor Day sale and is now marking down a collection of e-bikes. With discounts landing across a variety of different form-factors at up to $700 off, you’ll be able to end summer by cruising around on a new EV at one of the best prices of the year. A favorite has the HyperScorpion on sale for $1,899 shipped. Available in three styles and dropping down from $2,499, the discounts today land at $500 off. It’s a new 2023 low and the first chance to save this summer. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for a complete breakdown.

As one of the more capable releases from Juiced Bikes, its HyperScorpion e-bike packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design. Alongside being able to hit 30 MPH top speeds, there’s also a 70-mile range. And leaning into that more motorbike build, there’s a rearview mirror, turn signals, hydraulic disc brakes, and a horn. Not to mention, 8-speed transmission and a dual suspension system to ensure you can ride off-road, too.

Other highlights from the Juiced Bikes Labor Day sale include:

All of the models in today’s sale are also eligible for some extra savings when you buy two. Whether you’re looking to hit the trail or streets with your bestie or significant other, applying code 2BIKEOFFER at checkout will take $200 off the combo. You can add any of the discounted e-bikes in order to lock-in the savings, as the promo applies to any two models – not just two of the same.

We have a fresh assortment of markdowns this week up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, as well. Including far more than just EVs, the savings carry over to tools for getting ready to wind down summer and far more. But the best of these deals has to be on GoTrax’s new Everest Electric Dirt Bike. If you’re loving the look of the Hover-1 Altai Pro e-bike but want something that takes the same concept a bit further, this new release arrives with the ability to hit 50 MPH speeds and is now on sale for the first time at $500 off.

Juiced Bikes HyperScorpion features:

A micro-mobility masterpiece! The fully-loaded HyperScorpion features a massive 1,000W RetroBlade motor to fuel off-road speeds up to 30mph. Equipped with our NEW G2 52V 19.2Ah battery (SGS Certified to UL 2271), the HyperScorpion is capable of an impressive 70+ mile riding range. The top-rated electric bike is also loaded with premium safety features including rearview mirrors, integrated brake light, turn signals, hydraulic disc brakes and an upgraded horn. HyperScorpion offers a super smooth ride with dual suspension, torque and cadence pedal assist technology, 8-speed transmission for the ultimate in e-bike riding performance, comfort and style.

