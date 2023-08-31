Score a FREE $40 SANDMARC Pro iPhone case with the purchase of any Lens attachment

SANDMARC’s iPhone cases are some of the nicest options out there and my personal pick for the best cover anywhere. But outside of our exclusive 10% discount using code 9TO5TOYS, they, like the rest of its gear, only ever go on sale once per year for two days during Black Friday. That’s why the Labor Day weekend promotion the brand is running right now is a rare and notable chance to land some savings on its gear. It’s not nessarily a straight up discount, but it is one of the best overall values we have ever tracked – buy an iPhone lens and a get a FREE $40 Pro Case. Head below for all of the details and how to score the deal.

SANDMARC’s rare Labor Day sale promotion

The promotion works like this: Simply head over to this page to choose your lens attachment – here’s our launch coverage for the new 16mm Wide Lens and Anamorphic models for more details – and then head over to its selection of MagSafe Pro cases and add one of each to your cart. This will automatically knock the $40 Pro case total off your purchase total, effectively offering the lowest we have ever tracked on them.

As we mentioned above, if you’re not looking to score one of the brand’s iPhone lens attachments, you can use the code above to score 10% off anything it offers right now. That includes its gorgeous stainless steel and Titanium Apple Watch bands (here’s our review of the leather models), the USB-C Ring Light, cases, and more.

Dive into our coverage of some its latest release below:

SANDMARC Pro Case features:

A case designed to protect your iPhone camera. A patent-pending aluminum lens mount which serves both as camera protection and seamless attachment with SANDMARC lenses & filters. While retaining a minimal magnet-enabled design, Pro case adds comfort, durability and style to your iPhone. Whether you’re a photographer or not, this is the case to get for the everyday.

