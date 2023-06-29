SANDMARC unveils its new USB-C rechargeable wireless ring light, plus exclusive launch deal

SANDMARC is debuting its brand new USB-C rechargeable wireless ring light today for content creators. After a slew of brilliant Apple gear accessories, including its gorgeous metal Apple Watch bracelets and my personal favorite leather iPhone 14 case, SANDMARC has more recently expanded the lineup of iPhoneography gear it is truly known for. Alongside a restock of its popular bracelets and leather straps, it has unleashed its new Anamorphic and 100mm Macro iPhone lens attachments, but today it’s all about its brand new wireless ring light. Head below for a closer look and an exclusive launch discount just for 9to5Toys readers.

SANDMARC’s new wireless USB-C rechargeable Ring Light

SANDMARC is a brand that not only cut its teeth on creating professional gear for photographers, filmmakers, and travelers, but it also remains one of the best on the market to this day when it comes to accessorizing your smartphone-based content creation kit. Its latest is looking to continue that trend, providing the perfect lighting for your shots wherever your adventures might take you or not.

SANDMARC says most ring lights on the market force users to use cables or lug around clunky batteries when they want to take their lights on the go. But its solution makes use of a USB-C charging setup that provides four or more hours of battery life for a completely tether-free experience “without any restrictions.”

While the new SANDMARC wireless ring light is indeed compatible with your standard filmmaker and photographer tripods (including its wonderful metal tripod we reviewed previously), it also offers a completely freestanding design. The flat, built-in weighted base “ensures stable lighting no matter where you choose to shoot.”

A wireless, portable and easy-to-use light for iPhone. Designed to be used with or without a tripod. Ring Lights provide even lighting for any type of content. However, the ring lights in the market require you to use cables or clunky batteries when you want to move them around or take them on-the-go. After two years of development, we are excited to introduce a Ring Light that is travel-friendly and versatile.

Unlike those cheap options on Amazon, this one comes from a brand that actually knows photography from a professional point of view. Its wireless ring light delivers “perfected symmetrical lighting” with a max brightness of 350 Lux at 0.5m (the brightness levels are entirely adjustable here as well) and a color temperature range of 3200-6500k.

Here’s a quick rundown of the specs at a glance:

Size: 10 Inches

USB Type-C Charging

Color Temperature: 3200-6500 k

Max Brightness at 0.5m: 350 Lux

Battery Life at 100% Brightness: 4+ hours

Brightness Range: 1%-100%

Built-in Li-Polymer Battery: Yes

Dimensions: 31*26.5*5 cm

Weight: 460g

We have also secured an exclusive pre-order discount for 9to5Toys readers on the new SANDMARC USB-C rechargeable wireless Ring Light. Regularly $99.99 with an estimated shipping date of July 18, 2023, you can use code 9TO5TOYS to score a 10% price drop, knocking your total down to $89.99 shipped. As a quick reminder, sales on SANDMARC gear are nearly unheard of – the only time SANDMARC ever goes on sale is with our exclusive codes and for a couple of days during Black Friday.

