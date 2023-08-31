Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X portable power station falls to new all-time low of $3,750 (Save $2,250)

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station for $3,749.89 shipped. Down from $6,000, this 38% discount is a new all-time low, giving you $2,250 in savings. Down from $7,535, this deal brings you $840 in savings! Whether you’re looking for an off-grid power solution or just something to keep on hand as a backup if the lights go out, this station is a great choice. Boasting a truly impressive 6,071Wh capacity, this power station’s versatile ports will ensure everything you need to stay running remains running. For example, a standard refrigerator plugged into this power station can expect up to 85 hours of power on a single charge, while a mini-fridge and portable fridge can expect between 172 hours and 240 hours, respectably. The station itself is able to fully charge in 12 hours via a wall outlet and between 18-36 hours via two Boulder 200 Briefcase or Nomad 200 solar panels that provide a combined 400W of solar power. For outputs, you’ll have two 120V AC ports able to support a combined load of 2,000W, and able to peak at 3,500W; a fast-charging 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a regulated 12V port, and a bonus 12V car charger.

For a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering a 20% discount on the Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station for $1,600. With a 1,229Wh capacity and 1,500W output, and equipped with LiFePO4 batteries as well as a smart temperature control system that monitors temperatures up to 100 times per second, this power station has a 10-year lifespan of continuous use. Combining the three included solar panels, you can reach an 80% charge in just 3.6 hours, even on cloudy days, and also features 13 ports for all your needs: 6 AC ports, 4 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, and a car outlet.

And for an even cheaper option, you can check out our recent coverage of the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station. It offers a 1,002Wh capacity and a 1,000W power output, and is able to fully charge via an AC wall outlet in 5.5 hours, and takes 6 hours to fully charge using Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels.

Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station Features:

Fridges, electric barbecues, e-bikes, and more all stay powered with this portable generator. Keep everything running when you’re off-grid or in a power outage by utilizing 10 versatile ports. Take this power station with you in the backcountry, on the job site, or stay at home.Now comes with a bonus 12-volt car charger. The 6000X powers most small and large appliances during an outage with a mighty 6,071Wh of capacity. There are multiple ports for keeping your devices charged, and it’s equipped with a high-powered 60W USB-C port. Your TVs, full-size refrigerators, and microwaves stay running with a pure-sine 2000W (3500W surge) inverter.

