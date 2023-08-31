Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X portable power station falls to new all-time low of $3,750 (Save $2,250)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsGoal Zero
$2,250 off $3,750

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station for $3,749.89 shipped. Down from $6,000, this 38% discount is a new all-time low, giving you $2,250 in savings. Down from $7,535, this deal brings you $840 in savings! Whether you’re looking for an off-grid power solution or just something to keep on hand as a backup if the lights go out, this station is a great choice. Boasting a truly impressive 6,071Wh capacity, this power station’s versatile ports will ensure everything you need to stay running remains running. For example, a standard refrigerator plugged into this power station can expect up to 85 hours of power on a single charge, while a mini-fridge and portable fridge can expect between 172 hours and 240 hours, respectably. The station itself is able to fully charge in 12 hours via a wall outlet and between 18-36 hours via two Boulder 200 Briefcase or Nomad 200 solar panels that provide a combined 400W of solar power. For outputs, you’ll have two 120V AC ports able to support a combined load of 2,000W, and able to peak at 3,500W; a fast-charging 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a regulated 12V port, and a bonus 12V car charger.

For a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering a 20% discount on the Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station for $1,600. With a 1,229Wh capacity and 1,500W output, and equipped with LiFePO4 batteries as well as a smart temperature control system that monitors temperatures up to 100 times per second, this power station has a 10-year lifespan of continuous use. Combining the three included solar panels, you can reach an 80% charge in just 3.6 hours, even on cloudy days, and also features 13 ports for all your needs: 6 AC ports, 4 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, and a car outlet.

And for an even cheaper option, you can check out our recent coverage of the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station. It offers a 1,002Wh capacity and a 1,000W power output, and is able to fully charge via an AC wall outlet in 5.5 hours, and takes 6 hours to fully charge using Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels.

Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station Features:

Fridges, electric barbecues, e-bikes, and more all stay powered with this portable generator. Keep everything running when you’re off-grid or in a power outage by utilizing 10 versatile ports. Take this power station with you in the backcountry, on the job site, or stay at home.Now comes with a bonus 12-volt car charger. The 6000X powers most small and large appliances during an outage with a mighty 6,071Wh of capacity. There are multiple ports for keeping your devices charged, and it’s equipped with a high-powered 60W USB-C port. Your TVs, full-size refrigerators, and microwaves stay running with a pure-sine 2000W (3500W surge) inverter.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Goal Zero

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

PDP’s new official 50% recycled Xbox remote featu...
9to5Toys Daily: August 31, 2023 – Apple Watch Series ...
Bring home a vintage-style Art SodaStream sparkling wat...
MSI’s 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor hits new all-...
Aiper unveils its ‘first-ever’ solar-powere...
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro drops to just $33 after Parall...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Bio-Based USB-C Cable $12...
Sun Joe brushless induction electric pressure washer fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments