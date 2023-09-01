Dash’s everyday electric griddle handles family meals or food on the go for $30 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Dash Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle for $29.95 shipped, after clipping the on-page $9.96 off coupon. This 25% discount brings the price down from $40, and delivers the second-lowest markdown we’ve seen. It comes in just $4 above the all-time low from back in November 2021. Measuring 20-inches by 10.5-inches, this electric griddle is a perfect addition to your kitchen or camping equipment for your family meals – without the need for multiple pots and pans. With a quick insertion of the heat probe and turn of the dial to your desired temperature, this griddle will be ready for use in mere minutes.

If you’re looking for an electric griddle with a little more versatility for meals, Amazon offers the NutriChef Electric Griddle-Crepe Maker Hot Plate Cooktop with Press Grill for $44. This electric griddle is a combination between a hot plate, crepe maker, and panini press all rolled into one convenient and versatile device. With non-stick coating, the hot plate griddle offers hassle-free operation ensuring that food will neither stick nor leave residue behind. Featuring an attached cord for simple plug-in use, as well as a rotary temperature control for effortless temperature changes, this griddle is a great option for fast-paced cooking, those with hectic daily schedules, multiple mouths to feed, or all of the above!

And for even more unique kitchen gear, check out the NutriChef Countertop Rotating Oven. This easy to operate 110V vertical oven can reach temperatures up to 464 degrees and has an adjustable time setting up to 60 minutes, giving you the freedom to cook a huge range of recipes – particularly kebobs, shawarma, and rotisserie.

Dash Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle Features:

MORE THAN PANCAKES: Make eggs, cookies, pancakes, grilled cheese, even stir fry, burgers and quesadillas without the need for multiple pots/pans. Great for kids or on the go

FAMILY SIZE: Measuring 20×10.5 inches this electric griddle is perfect for family meals, entertaining, or cooking a variety of foods for picky eaters all at once

QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and set the heat probe to your desired temperature; it heats up in mere minutes, saving you time and energy Makes a great wedding or new home gift with trendy color options

EASY TO CLEAN: The PFOA-free, non-stick surface provide an even cook for consistent results Comes with a drip tray to catch excess grease, cleanup is a snap

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!