Smartphone Accessories: Spigen’s latest 15W MagSafe Car Vent Mount $64 (Reg. $80), more

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now once again offering its new OneTap Pro 3 MagFit Car Vent Mount at $63.99 shipped. Regularly $80, today’s deal delivers a solid 20% off and the lowest we can find. It also marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked since it first launched on Amazon back in early May. This is one of only a few true 15W “Apple-certified” MagSafe car mounts on the market that can deliver that kind of juice to your device while on the road. Ready for iPhone 12, 13, 14, and presumably the upcoming 15 series devices, it comes with a USB-C cable alongside the magnetic landing pad and locked-in head joint for “secure and steady device positioning and [an] optimal viewing angle.” You’ll also find the dashboard 15W model back down at the discounted $72 we featured previously. Head below for more of today’s best smartphone accessory deals.
Spigen OneTap Pro 3 MagFit Car Vent Mount features:
- Apple’s MagSafe Module: Fast 15W wireless charging with the original MagSafe module for reliable and efficient charging.
- Built-in USB-C Cable: Easy connectivity with built-in USB-C cable.
- Easy to Install with Smart Vent Clip: Our Smart Vent Clip design fits into almost all air vents for a secure and stable placement.
- One-Tap Technology for Precise Mounting: Mount your device in less than one second with One-Tap Technology for precise accuracy.
- Locked-in Head Joint for Optimal Viewing Angle and Steadiness: Locked-in Head joint for secure and steady device positioning and optimal viewing angle.
