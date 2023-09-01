Smartphone Accessories: Spigen’s latest 15W MagSafe Car Vent Mount $64 (Reg. $80), more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
From $7.50

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now once again offering its new OneTap Pro 3 MagFit Car Vent Mount at $63.99 shipped. Regularly $80, today’s deal delivers a solid 20% off and the lowest we can find. It also marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked since it first launched on Amazon back in early May. This is one of only a few true 15W “Apple-certified” MagSafe car mounts on the market that can deliver that kind of juice to your device while on the road. Ready for iPhone 12, 13, 14, and presumably the upcoming 15 series devices, it comes with a USB-C cable alongside the magnetic landing pad and locked-in head joint for “secure and steady device positioning and [an] optimal viewing angle.” You’ll also find the dashboard 15W model back down at the discounted $72 we featured previously. Head below for more of today’s best smartphone accessory deals. 

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Spigen OneTap Pro 3 MagFit Car Vent Mount features:

  • Apple’s MagSafe Module: Fast 15W wireless charging with the original MagSafe module for reliable and efficient charging.
  • Built-in USB-C Cable: Easy connectivity with built-in USB-C cable.
  • Easy to Install with Smart Vent Clip: Our Smart Vent Clip design fits into almost all air vents for a secure and stable placement.
  • One-Tap Technology for Precise Mounting: Mount your device in less than one second with One-Tap Technology for precise accuracy.
  • Locked-in Head Joint for Optimal Viewing Angle and Steadiness: Locked-in Head joint for secure and steady device positioning and optimal viewing angle.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Razor Rambler 16 electric minibike gives you a groovy b...
DODOcase annual Labor Day sale delivers rare deals on i...
Logitech’s G502 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse ...
LEGO reveals new Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama with...
Best Labor Day 4K TV deals: Hisense, TCL, LG, Sony, Ama...
Foxpark’s custom-fitted Tesla Floor Mats see disc...
Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer hi...
UGREEN’s adorable new 30W USB-C RobotGaN wall cha...
Load more...
Show More Comments